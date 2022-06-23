MEPs demand: Grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova

With 529 votes to 45 and 14 abstentions, the European Parliament voted to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova “without delay”.

They should do the same with Georgia “once its government has delivered” on the priorities indicated by the European Commission.

MEPs say that because of the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine, granting it EU status would equate to showing leadership, resolve and vision.

MEPs insist that there is no ‘fast-track’ for EU membership and that accession remains a merit-based and structured process, which requires EU membership criteria to be fulfilled and is dependent on the effective implementation of reforms.

The European Commission confirmed that “Parliament invites the authorities of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to unambiguously demonstrate their political determination to implement the European ambitions of their people, accelerating reforms in order to effectively fulfil the criteria for EU membership as soon as possible.”

“Ukrainians, Moldovans and Georgians deserve to live in free, democratic and prosperous countries that are proud and committed members of the European family,”

“Urging the European Council to take an important first step towards fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the citizens of these three countries.”