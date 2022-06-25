Marijuana-fed chickens fetching higher prices but not for the reasons you might think

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 June 2022 • 10:27

Marijuana fed chickens fetching higher prices and not for the reasons you think

Marijuana-fed chickens on an organic poultry farm in Northern Thailand are fetching higher prices, but it not for the reasons that immediately come to mind.

The Chiang Mai University’s Department of Animal and Aquatic Sciences report released on June 25 said that not only are the chickens fetching higher prices, but the mortality rate has also dropped since the plant was introduced into their diet back in January 2021.

Marijuana is according to the study being used as a safe alternative to the use of antibiotics, with the farm involved being primarily a producer of marijuana plants.

Although the study has yet to be peer-reviewed and only cover’s one year’s worth of research, Chompunut Lumsangkul an assistant professor who led the study told Insider that the cannabis feed appears to be working.

According to Lumsangkul the birds’ special food is prepared by adding crushed cannabis to their feed and water, whilst the use of all antibiotics and medicines has been stopped.

Indications are that the birds are fetching double the regular price with consumers prepared to pay for organic chickens that haven’t been administered antibiotics. Lumsangkul went on to claim that what they call “GanjaChicken” is more tender and tastier than regular chickens.

“Consumers in Thailand have been paying attention to this because demand is increasing for chickens and many farmers have to use antibiotics. So some customers want to find a safer product.

Marijuana use has recently been approved for use in Thailand but THC levels are restricted to 0.2 per cent., with the team experimenting with varying levels to see the results. Lumsangkul said: “I can’t say the cannabis doesn’t let the chickens get high, but they exhibit normal behaviour.”

At this stage the researchers are unsure of what the full benefits of the marijuana use are nor why it seems to be working, however, Lumsangkul believes that it may be down to the bioactive compounds, or substances that promote metabolic activity and better health conditions, which are boosting the birds’ immune systems.

When quizzed as to the effect on humans, she said there is no way that it can affect those who eat the birds with the THC fully metabolized in the chicken’s body before slaughter.

The research following the marijuana-fed chickens will be closely followed by other organic producers looking for an effective way to produce organic chickens, whilst improving yield, quality and financial returns.

