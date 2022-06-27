By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 19:34

Image of the the XXIV “Virgen del Carmen” Trophy Fishing Contest presentation. Credit: [email protected]

The XXIV “Virgen del Carmen” Trophy Fishing Contest will take place in the Malaga town on Saturday, July 2.

As announced by Fuengirola Town Council this morning, Monday, June 27, the Malaga municipality will hold the XXIV Virgen del Carmen Trophy Fishing Contest this Saturday, July 2. This event is organised every year by the Puerto Sport Fishing Society in collaboration with the Fuengirola Council, in honour of the patron saint of fishermen.

Maria Hernandez, the Councilor for Sports, and Juan Carlos Ruano, the president of the El Puerto Sports Society, attended the presentation. They explained that the boats will depart at 9am, and return at 7pm.

“On the occasion of the festivity of the Virgen del Carmen, the El Puerto Sport Fishing Society organises every year, in honour of the patron saint, a fishing contest that this summer reaches its 24th edition”, explained Ms Hernandez.

She added: “The Town Council always supports any sporting activity, and in this case, it is a fishing contest from a boat, which usually brings together between thirty and forty boats”.

Juan Carlos Ruano thanked “the collaboration of the Town Council and also the support of all the companies that have collaborated so that we can launch this event”.

After the return of the boats, which is scheduled for 7pm, the pieces captured by each boat will be weighed and prizes will be awarded at the headquarters of the association.

Registration will be open up to five minutes before the start of the contest at the headquarters of the Sociedad Deportiva El Puerto. This event has had in previous editions the participation of more than 30 boats and about 70 fishermen. This time, a similar participation is expected.

The registration fee is €10 for members of El Puerto, and €30 for non-members. Final details of the contest, as well as the indications to the participants, will be announced at the skippers’ meeting that will take place on Friday, July 1, at 8:30pm at the headquarters of the El Puerto Sports Society.

