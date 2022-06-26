US fugitive wanted for fraud and forgery arrested in the Malaga town of Monda

By Chris King • 26 June 2022 • 21:13

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A 50-year-old woman arrested in the Malaga town of Monda was a fugitive wanted by the US authorities.

As reported this Sunday; June 26, in a statement from the Malaga Provincial Police Station, a 50-year-old woman has been arrested in the Malaga municipality of Monda. The detainee had an international arrest warrant (OID) issued against her and was a fugitive wanted by the United States judicial authorities.

Her arrest took place at midday on Friday, June 17, on the A-355 where it passes through the town of Monda. The suspect was identified by police officers while driving a vehicle. They quickly verified that she had an international arrest warrant out for a crime of fraud and forgery from the United States.

According to the requisition, the fugitive is suspected of committing a fraud of more than $500,000 (€473,700). For this crime, the US legal system contemplates a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

While she was in the National Police Station in the city of Marbella, the fugitive’s partner, a 67-year-old man, was also arrested. He was located as he attempted to move his partner’s vehicle from the road after she had been taken away by the police.

It was already known to the police that several current legal claims weighed on the fugitive’s partner. These were specifically two requisitions for entry into prison for drug trafficking crimes and document falsification, as well as an investigation into his address and whereabouts. Both arrested have been made available to the Investigating Court in Malaga.

