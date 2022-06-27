By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 13:30

German self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzers deployed for use in Ukraine Credit: Twitter @ronzheimer

12 German self-propelled Pzh 2000 howitzers are reportedly now in use in the Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

The news of the German self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzers in Ukraine was reported by journalist Paul Ronzheimer on Monday, June 27.

Taking to twitter Ronzheimer shared footage of the long-range shooting weapons stating:

“German Panzerhaubitze at a secret position in the east where we were allowed to film. After they shoot, ukrainian soldiers change position not to get targeted by russians. 🇷🇺 trying to hunt down modern western weapons. @bild”

“Thats the German Panzerhaubitze (1 from 12)! We were able to film at a secret position in the east. In front you can read: „Welcome to Ukraine, b*tch!“ One ukrainian soldier told us: „Thank you

@Bundeskanzler

, thank you german people.“ @BILD,” read another tweet with further images of the German howitzers deployed in Ukraine.

Developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall for the German Army, the Panzerhaubitze 2000, often abbreviated to PzH 2000, is a German 155 mm self-propelled howitzer.

The German howitzer is reportedly one of the most powerful modern artillery systems, capable of rapid fire, with three round in nine seconds, ten in 56 seconds and continues fire of 10-13 rounds per minute.

The weapon is also capable of automatically replenishing shells.

The news of the German howitzers deployed in Ukraine follows reports from Latvia revealing that they have deployed a NASAMS SAM battery from Spain as part of NATO’s continued defence strengthening efforts in the Baltic region.

