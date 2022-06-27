By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 13:30
German self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzers deployed for use in Ukraine
Credit: Twitter @ronzheimer
The news of the German self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzers in Ukraine was reported by journalist Paul Ronzheimer on Monday, June 27.
Taking to twitter Ronzheimer shared footage of the long-range shooting weapons stating:
“German Panzerhaubitze at a secret position in the east where we were allowed to film. After they shoot, ukrainian soldiers change position not to get targeted by russians. 🇷🇺 trying to hunt down modern western weapons. @bild”
German Panzerhaubitze at a secret position in the east where we were allowed to film. After they shoot, ukrainian soldiers change position not to get targeted by russians. 🇷🇺 trying to hunt down modern western weapons. @bild pic.twitter.com/m0Me0NreC3
— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) June 27, 2022
German Panzerhaubitze at a secret position in the east where we were allowed to film. After they shoot, ukrainian soldiers change position not to get targeted by russians. 🇷🇺 trying to hunt down modern western weapons. @bild pic.twitter.com/m0Me0NreC3
— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) June 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @ronzheimer
“Thats the German Panzerhaubitze (1 from 12)! We were able to film at a secret position in the east. In front you can read: „Welcome to Ukraine, b*tch!“ One ukrainian soldier told us: „Thank you
@Bundeskanzler
, thank you german people.“ @BILD,” read another tweet with further images of the German howitzers deployed in Ukraine.
Thats the German Panzerhaubitze (1 from 12)! We were able to film at a secret position in the east. In front you can read: „Welcome to Ukraine, bitch!“ One ukrainian soldier told us: „Thank you @Bundeskanzler , thank you german people.“ @BILD pic.twitter.com/KSNPzUh3S1
— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) June 27, 2022
Thats the German Panzerhaubitze (1 from 12)! We were able to film at a secret position in the east. In front you can read: „Welcome to Ukraine, bitch!“ One ukrainian soldier told us: „Thank you @Bundeskanzler , thank you german people.“ @BILD pic.twitter.com/KSNPzUh3S1
Developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall for the German Army, the Panzerhaubitze 2000, often abbreviated to PzH 2000, is a German 155 mm self-propelled howitzer.
The German howitzer is reportedly one of the most powerful modern artillery systems, capable of rapid fire, with three round in nine seconds, ten in 56 seconds and continues fire of 10-13 rounds per minute.
The weapon is also capable of automatically replenishing shells.
The news of the German howitzers deployed in Ukraine follows reports from Latvia revealing that they have deployed a NASAMS SAM battery from Spain as part of NATO’s continued defence strengthening efforts in the Baltic region.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.