27 June 2022

Spain's NASAMS deployed by Latvia to 'strengthen defence capabilities of Baltic region'. Image: Twitter @Latvijas_armija

LATVIA revealed that they have deployed a NASAMS SAM battery from Spain as part of NATO’s continued defence strengthening efforts in the Baltic region.

A ground-to-air anti-aircraft missile NASAMS battery from Spain has been deployed in Latvia, according to the country’s National Armed Forces on Sunday, June 26.

“Today, on June 26, in response to the need to strengthen the defence capabilities of the Baltic region after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a ground-to-air anti-aircraft missile NASAMS battery from Spain was deployed at the NAF Air Force Base in Lielvārde,” the Armed Forces wrote on Twitter.

Šodien, 26. jūnijā, reaģējot uz nepieciešamību stiprināt Baltijas reģiona aizsardzības spējas pēc Krievijas īstenotā iebrukuma Ukrainā, NBS Gaisa spēku bāzē Lielvārdē izvietota 🇪🇸Spānijas piegādāta zeme-gaiss zenītraķešu NASAMS baterija.#WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/vvuYhYlJLR — NBS (@Latvijas_armija) June 26, 2022

Earlier this month, it was reported that Aspide anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard 2A4 tanks had been prepared by the Ministry of Defence for shipment to Ukraine from Spain.

The delivery of the Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine is set to involve Latvia, with untrained Ukrainian crews heading to the country to learn how to operate the tanks.

According to El Pais, citing Defence sources, training on the tanks will consist of two phases.

The first will be carried out in Latvia, by Army personnel who operate half a dozen Leopard 2E in the Baltic country, as part of NATO’s Reinforced Forward Presence (EFP) mission. And, the second, in Spain.

