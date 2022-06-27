By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 13:50

Renowned Russian surgeon Leo Bokeria axed from surgery following unsuccessful cardiac operations Credit: Wikimedia

Renowned surgeon and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Leo Bokeria, has reportedly been suspended from heading the surgical department.

The news of the acclaimed Russian surgeon, Leo Bokeria, being suspended following several uncessful cardiac operations, was reported by Baza, on Monday, June, 27.

On June 14, a conference was held at the Bakoulev Medical Research Centre, in which the director of the Centre confirmed the death of seven people in the department of surgical treatment of interactive pathology.

The deaths allegedly occurred after the operations, which were led by Leo Bokeria.

Eighty-two-year-old Leo Bokeria, is the chief freelance specialist at the Centre for Cardiovascular Surgery of the Russian Ministry of Health.

He is also an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and president of the Bakulev Centre.

He has now been removed from his post following the controversial incidents, leading to cancellations of operations in his department, with some reportedly being stopped in the middle, causing one patient to be rushed to intensive care.

Bokeria was also allegedly prohibited from operating on newborns two years ago as he was not working at the speed required for the cardiac surgery to be effectively carried out.

The news of Leo Bokeria being suspended follows reports of Yuri Shatunov, the former Russian lead singer of Soviet boyband Laskovyi Mai, dying at the age of 48, following heart problems on Thursday, June 23.

