Tributes pour in following death of vlogger Lad Cobra from cardiac arrest

The death of Fernando Morales, better known as Lad Cobra, a popular Chilean vlogger, following cardiac arrest was confirmed on Friday June 24.

The death of popular vlogger Lad Cobra after a reported cardiac arrest aged 42, was announced by his friend and musician Leo Rey on Friday June 24:

“😭Ctm How fragile is life !!!!

LAD COBRA died

a great chilean Gamer and influencer who delivered many joys through his character… fly high God cobra RIP 😥”

Another announcement on the death of Lad Cobra read:

“Fernando Morales, renowned Gamer Champion and Penquista influencer, died, he was known as “LAD COBRA”. According to unofficial information the death would have originated after a cardiac arrest.”

“His remains are being watched over at the Sangrada Familia parish church in Tucapel street between Manuel Rodríguez and Bandera in Concepción. We send our deepest condolences to his circle of friends and family for this sudden loss. #OCTAVABIOBIO”

sus restos están siendo velados en la parroquia Sangrada Familia en calle Tucapel entre Manuel Rodríguez y Bandera en Concepción. Enviamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias a su círculo de amigos y familia por esta tan repentina perdida. #OCTAVABIOBIO — OCTAVA BIO BIO COMUNICACIONES™ (@OctavaBioBio) June 25, 2022

One Twitter user posted a picture of the funeral announcement:

Further tributes to the vlogger flooded Twitter:

“I just found out and I can’t believe it, LAD COBRA is flying high. LAD COBRA RECHUCHETUMARE TAMO,” posted one Twitter user.

“A tribute to my friend Fernado Morales QEPD; A great gamer of the old and the best, who taught the best of today. A great person, out of his role of LadCobra, respectful and animal lover, my parents loved him like a son,” posted another user claiming to be a friend of the deceased vlogger.

“I just found out about the death of the emperor Lad Cobra (Fernando Morales) may he rest in peace, I was entertained watching his videos and thanks for feeding the dogs,” posted another user.

