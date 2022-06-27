By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 11:27

WATCH: Georgia closes Russian border due to extreme damages from heavy rainfall Credit: Twitter @Aeternum7

Georgia has temporarily closed its Kazbegi customs checkpoint on its Russian border, due to damages caused by the extreme rainfall.

Georgia’s Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance informed of the closing of the Russian border, following the rainfall in an official statement.

“The Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance informs that due to the emergency situation caused by difficult meteorological conditions in the Daryal Gorge, all customs control procedures have been suspended at the Kazbegi customs checkpoint,” the statement read.

Due to heavy rains the rivers Terek and Devdoraki overflowed their banks and damaged a section of the road of international importance, which leads to the border with Russia,” the ministry said.

“In this connection it is forbidden to deliver goods to and from the territory of Georgia via the above-mentioned customs point.”

“The customs procedures for individuals wishing to cross the border are also not carried out. Employees of the customs checkpoint as well as some of the passengers have been taken to a safe place.”

“After the weather conditions improve, the checkpoint will resume its normal operation,” the agency added.

Video footage of Georgia’s rainfall and its consequences has been shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Situation in Upper Lars (Video Karen Azizyan) #Armenia #Georgia #Russia”

“Due to heavy rain and heavy rainfall, at late night, on the 136th kilometer of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi highway (neutral zone), up to 80 m section of the road was damaged #Georgia #Armenia”

Due to heavy rain and heavy rainfall, at late night, on the 136th kilometer of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi highway (neutral zone), up to 80 m section of the road was damaged #Georgia #Armenia pic.twitter.com/SQ14mhZMFD — David Galstyan (@Aeternum7) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Aeternum7

“Hundreds of #Armenia|n trucks stuck in #Georgia on their way to #Russia,” read another tweet showing footage of the lines of trucks, unable to continue their routes.

Credit: Twitter @Aeternum7

⚡️Georgia has temporarily closed its land border with Russia due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/boZwHW7vNm — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

According to Georgia’s Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance the damage occurred at kilometre 136 (neutral zone) of the Mtskheta-Larsi road, in close proximity to the Russian border. It is stressed that movement of all kinds of transport is prohibited here for the time being.

“Upper Lars is now the only border crossing point through which citizens of the two countries can cross the border of Georgia and Russia by land,” stated the Ministry.

The Black Sea coast is experiencing heavy rains and flooding in various regions such as Crimea, Krasnodar, region, Georgia and Turkey.

The region of Mtskheta-Mtianeti,Georgia was damaged by an extreme downpour, seeing houses, restaurants and other businesses severely damaged by the rainfall.

Restoration work in Georgia reportedly began on Monday, June 27, after the rainfall stopped.

