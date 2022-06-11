“Smolensk is Lithuania”: Lithuanian MP reminds Russia of long-standing border agreement

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 7:33
Image: Mantas Bytautas/ Unsplash
In response to the bill introduced by the Russian deputy of the State Duma, Eugen Fedorov, which demands the Russian Federation cancel the recognition of the independence of Lithuania, the deputy of the Lithuanian Seimas Matas Maldeikis has requested the cancellation of the Treaty of Polanyi of 1634, between Russia and the Commonwealth of Poland.
MP Matas Maldeikis said on Twitter: “If Russia revokes her 1991 recognition of Lithuania’s independence, Lithuania will revoke the 1634 Treaty of Polyanovka and demand that Putin submits to the authority of Władysław IV and returns all occupied territories to the Grand Duchy.
“Smolensk is Lithuania!”
If Russia revokes her 1991 recognition of Lithuania's independence, Lithuania will revoke the 1634 Treaty of Polyanovka and demand that Putin submits to the authority of Władysław IV and returns all occupied territories to the Grand Duchy. Smolensk is Lithuania! pic.twitter.com/wjoFrc2EbE
— Matas Maldeikis MP 🇱🇹 (@MatasMaldeikis) June 9, 2022
If Russia revokes her 1991 recognition of Lithuania's independence, Lithuania will revoke the 1634 Treaty of Polyanovka and demand that Putin submits to the authority of Władysław IV and returns all occupied territories to the Grand Duchy. Smolensk is Lithuania! pic.twitter.com/wjoFrc2EbE
— Matas Maldeikis MP 🇱🇹 (@MatasMaldeikis) June 9, 2022
According to Ukrainian media outlets, the deputy of the State Duma of the United Russia party, Yevhen Fyodorov, proposed to rescind the decree of the USSR State Duma on the recognition of the republic’s independence.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.