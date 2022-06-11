“Smolensk is Lithuania”: Lithuanian MP reminds Russia of long-standing border agreement

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 7:33

Image: Mantas Bytautas/ Unsplash

AFTER the Russian State Duma registered a draft law rejecting Russia’s recognition of Lithuania’s independence, a member of the Lithuanian Seimas – the unicameral parliament of Lithuania – has referred to the 17th century Smolensk War treaty, which can also be revoked.

In response to the bill introduced by the Russian deputy of the State Duma, Eugen Fedorov, which demands the Russian Federation cancel the recognition of the independence of Lithuania, the deputy of the Lithuanian Seimas Matas Maldeikis has requested the cancellation of the Treaty of Polanyi of 1634, between Russia and the Commonwealth of Poland.

MP Matas Maldeikis said on Twitter: “If Russia revokes her 1991 recognition of Lithuania’s independence, Lithuania will revoke the 1634 Treaty of Polyanovka and demand that Putin submits to the authority of Władysław IV and returns all occupied territories to the Grand Duchy.

“Smolensk is Lithuania!”

If Russia revokes her 1991 recognition of Lithuania's independence, Lithuania will revoke the 1634 Treaty of Polyanovka and demand that Putin submits to the authority of Władysław IV and returns all occupied territories to the Grand Duchy. Smolensk is Lithuania! pic.twitter.com/wjoFrc2EbE — Matas Maldeikis MP 🇱🇹 (@MatasMaldeikis) June 9, 2022

According to Ukrainian media outlets, the deputy of the State Duma of the United Russia party, Yevhen Fyodorov, proposed to rescind the decree of the USSR State Duma on the recognition of the republic’s independence.

