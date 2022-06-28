The 20 best restaurants in El Albir that you need to try

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 18:58

After a tiring day of sunbathing on one of its gorgeous Blue Flag beaches, El Albir offers up a plethora of traditional Valencian restaurants serving fresh fish from the Mediterranean, as well as a wide selection of international cuisines.

The beautiful city of El Albir (L’Albir) boasts a warm climate, 600 metres of crystal clear coastline, no shortage of shops, restaurants, bars and stunning views – making it the perfect place to visit or relocate to.

But, did you know that El Albir also has lots of great restaurants and a wide variety of cuisines? The Euro Weekly News has made a list of the best restaurants in El Albi that you need to try!

Our top pick No-Mad Restaurant Are you ready to go on a gastronomic journey through different culinary traditions, tastes, flavours and aromas? At No-Mad Restaurant in the heart of Albir, you’ll get just that. Known for their fresh and vibrant food, No-Mad’s menu has something for every taste – from healthy poke bowls to juicy meats cooked on the grill how you like it, customised salads made from local ingredients to beautiful fresh fish that best suits your palate. Travel through taste with No-Mad’s international dishes, including tacos, creamy truffle and mushroom pasta, crispy croquettas and a range of tasty tostadas with different toppings! All of their food is made with the freshest ingredients of the highest quality, with a wide selection of wines from the region to accompany their innovative dishes. You can now also enjoy all of No-Mad’s colourful dishes on their new terrace under the Mediterranean sun! With a wide choice of cold drink options to quench your thirst during the summer months, head to No-Mad where you’ll find a cool vibe, friendly staff and great food. Address: Avenida del Albir, 20, 03580 El Albir (Alicante) Opening times: 10am until 12pm, closed on Tuesdays Telephone: 865 815 832 Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Facebook: Click here

Best Andalucian inspired food

2. Casa Teo

For lovers of Spanish food, this award-winning traditional Spanish restaurant offers great homemade cuisine, including a wide variety of rice and seafood dishes, grilled meats, fresh fish, many tapas and hearty home-cooked favourites, all curated by Casa Teo’s Andalucian owner.

Open: 9am – 12am Monday to Sunday

Address: C.C Monver Albir, Cami Vell d’Altea, 47, 03581 El Albir (Alfaz del Pi)

Booking: 966 86 52 52

Price: €€

Best Mexican food

3. Plaza Mexico

Teleport to Mexico with this stylish, cosmopolitan restaurant offering authentic and traditional Mexican gastronomy with a magical ambience a short way from Albir’s beach. Visitors will also love this restaurant’s relaxed lounge complete with an extensive tequila and cocktail menu.

Open: 1:30pm – 11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Juan Sebastian Bach 19 Local 1, Albir, Alicante

Booking: 865 675 938

Price: €€

Best Indian food

4. Tiffin Albir

If you’re looking for a charismatic curry or a spicy samosa, this tandoori restaurant is a great place for any group of diners. They use only the best quality ingredients and the staff are incredibly friendly. The exquisite food is cooked fresh every day using a clay and charcoal fulled Tandoori oven.

Open: 12pm – 4pm and 6pm – 11:30pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Avda, Albir 143, Playa del Albir

Booking: 865 674 183

Price: €€

Best outdoor dining

5. La Livi

Great for those who want to dine outside in the Valencian sunshine, this bistro restaurant is in central Albir and has a south-facing terrace and a selection of international dishes to keep the whole family happy. Perfect for lunchtime, they offer a fixed-price Menu del Dia as well as light snacks, drinks, and full meals for most of the day.

Open: 9am – 9pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida del Albir, 03581 L’Alfas del Pi, Alicante, Spain

Booking: 645 60 46 60

Price: €€

Best sea front tapas

6. Bar Tapas Albir Seafront

A popular tapas bar in Albir, this eatery offers seafront views and a wide selection of traditional Spanish tapas dishes, including Patatas Bravas, grilled sardines, fresh mussels al vapour, Russian salad, chorizo in brandy and meatballs in a rich tomato sauce.

Open: 9:30am – 10pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Passeig de les Estreles, 03581 l’Alfas del Pi, Alicante, Spain

Booking: 663 11 67 59

Price: €€

Best tapas and wine pairing

7. El Mosset de l’Albir

Offering a variety of speciality wines and dishes made with high-quality ingredients, you won’t be stuck for choice when it comes to finding delicious tapas near the beach in Albir. Their above and beyond customer service is sure to put a smile on your face and leave you satisfied and satiated!

Open: 12pm – 11pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm – 4pm Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Av de l’Albir, 15, 03581 Albir, Spain

Booking: 966 86 42 87

Price: €€

Best tasting menu

8. Le Boulevard

With daily changes to the menu, this restaurant serves up the freshest ingredients in the most innovative dishes. Chef Fienus Kramers is also happy to adapt his creations to your personal taste, or to surprise your tastebuds with several sensational courses.

Open: 7pm – 10pm Thursday to Monday and 1pm – 4pm on Sundays

Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi 12, 03581 Abir (Alfaz del Pi)

Booking: 966 864 623

Price: €€€

Best intimate dining experience

9. Restaurante Enrique

This restaurant in Albir is perfect for all types of private events, parties, celebrations, communions, business lunches and family celebrations. With a 50-person capacity, choose from a special, group or celebratory menu detailing fresh seafood and delicious rice and meat dishes in an intimate atmosphere.

Open: 1pm – 10pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Av. Oscar Espla 15, Playa del Albir, 03581 Alfas del pi, Alicante

Booking: 966 868 098

Price: €€€

Best Argentinian-inspired food

10. Xef Pirata

Located in Altea, just a 10-minute drive or 45-minute walk from Albir beach, it’s wise to make a reservation before just turning up at this quirky tapas bar. The Argentinian chef’s modern twist on traditional Spanish tapas has made this place very popular amongst locals.

Open: 6:30pm – 12:30am Monday to Sunday

Address: C/ Angel 22, 03590, Altea, Spain

Booking: 966 88 58 55

Price: €€

Best Italian

11. Ristorante Nonna Angela

Enjoy a little taste of Italy nearby Albir’s beach. Ristorante Nonna Angela serves traditional Sicilian food which will wet your palate and delight your senses with a vibrant and charming colour palate. With an extensive menu, this restaurant is sure to keep the whole family satisfied.

Open: 1pm – 4pm and 7pm – 11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Calle Juan Sebastian Bach 17, (Local 2) 03581 Albir, Spain

Booking: 744 60 47 56

Price: €€

Best cocktails

12. Palmen Restaurant

Whilst serving typical Mediterranean food and cocktails and a menu del dia for only €14.95, Palmen also has Norwegian specials on its menu and an outdoor terrace area, meaning you can enjoy hearty food amongst friends or family in the Valencian sunshine.

Open: 1pm – 10pm Monday, Friday, Saturday and 1pm – 9pm Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi, 9, 03581 Albir, Spain

Booking: 865 67 63 06

Price: €€

Best value for money

13. M. Godoy Albir

Specialising in paella dishes, this restaurant and cafeteria offers an elaborate menu made with high quality ingredients at a reasonable price. Close to the beach and only 6km from Benidorm, this restaurant is a great option for those who want to seek some repast after a day at the beach or exploring the small towns around Albir.

Open: 12pm – 11pm Tuesday to Saturday, 7am until 11pm Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Isaac Albeniz, 7, 03581, Albir, Spain

Booking: 966 86 46 34

Price: €€

Best Caribbean food

14. La Roca Restaurant Caribbean Grill

Run by friendly warm-hearted couple Micha and Farad, La Roca occupies an idyllic beachfront spot in Albir and specialises in fresh Caribbean fusion-style cuisine. inspired by their travels around the tiny Caribbean island of Aruba and Holland.

Open: 5pm – 10pm Tuesday, 1pm – 10pm Wednesday to Saturday, 1pm – 4pm Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Cami Vell del far, 2, 03581 l’Alfas del Pi, Alicante, Spain

Booking: 605 52 17 78

Price: €€

Best concept restaurant

15. Gastrocomic

With the desire to do something different, Gastrocomic’s owners fulfilled their dreams and opened their restaurant 9 years ago, as a fusion of their dual passion for good food and comic strips! Great for children and adults, they serve a wide range of Spanish dishes beautifully presented to be enjoyed surrounded by comic strip art and interior decorations. Gluten-free dessert options are also available.

Open: 12pm – 4pm and 8pm – 11pm Thursday to Monday, closed Tuesday to Wednesday

Address: Joaquin Turina 1, Local 5, 03581, Albir, Spain

Booking: 965 07 95 26

Price: €€

Best Cuban-inspired food

16. Mar de España

Voted Travelers’ choice in 2021, Mar de España offers international cuisine and Cuban-style food. Next to their dishes comprised of high quality ingredients, the real selling point of this restaurant is their ‘Musical Menu’, in which diners will find music of all eras, to remember the happy times and make even more joyous memories at Mar de España.

Open: 12pm – 11pm Tuesday to Sunday, Closed on Mondays

Address: Pau Casals 7, 03581, L’Alfas del Pi, Spain

Booking: 966 86 55 97

Price: €€

Best family restaurant

17. Restaurante Leonardo

A family-run business along the Bulevar de los Musicos (the dry river bed that runs through Albir), this restaurant serves international cuisine in a cosy atmosphere, making it perfect for dining out with friends, families or colleagues. A selection of pasta, meat and fish dishes are available, also with vegetation options and children’s size portions.

Open: 6pm – 11:30pm Wednesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi 12, ‘Boulevard de los Musicos’, 03581 Albir (Alfaz del Pi)

Booking: 609 626 666

Price: €€

Best for paella

18. Restaurante Paulino Albir

Serving Mediterranean cuisine, this restaurant serves a range of tapas, paella and fideuas (a dish similar to paella but served with pasta noodles). Diners can also enjoy artisan pizzas and delicious homemade desserts. Vegetarian options are also available.

Open: 1pm – 11pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida de l’Albir, 72, 03581, Albir, Spain

Booking: 966 86 59 06

Price: €

Best salad

19. It’s a small world

The interior decoration of this restaurant is influenced by the ballet and theatre world and serves up fresh soups, salads, pasta, and healthy super bowls, as well as hamburgers, meat and fish dishes and a selection of tapas of various gastronomies. Worth visiting for the beautiful dance-inspired decoration alone, this restaurant is a must, with beautifully prepared floral food for all appetites and preferences.

Open: 1pm – 10pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1pm – 10:30pm Friday and Saturday, and closed on Wednesdays

Address: Calle Narciso Yepes 2, Local 4, 03581, El Albir. España

Booking: 606 625 583

Price: €

Best brunch

20. Wanderlust Albir

A great option for vegetarians, this restaurant serves poke bowls, burgers, pizzas and nachos, or enjoy a speciality coffee or even a cheeky cocktail with their rich and decadent breakfast and brunch options.

Open: 9am – 11pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Cami de la cantera, 4, 03581, Albir, Spain

Booking: 966 94 17 36

Price: €€