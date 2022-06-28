The 20 best restaurants in El Albir that you need to try

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 18:58
Image - NoMad Albir
The beautiful city of El Albir (L’Albir) boasts a warm climate, 600 metres of crystal clear coastline, no shortage of shops, restaurants, bars and stunning views – making it the perfect place to visit or relocate to.
But, did you know that El Albir also has lots of great restaurants and a wide variety of cuisines? The Euro Weekly News has made a list of the best restaurants in El Albi that you need to try!
Our top pick
No-Mad Restaurant
Are you ready to go on a gastronomic journey through different culinary traditions, tastes, flavours and aromas? At No-Mad Restaurant in the heart of Albir, you’ll get just that.
Known for their fresh and vibrant food, No-Mad’s menu has something for every taste – from healthy poke bowls to juicy meats cooked on the grill how you like it, customised salads made from local ingredients to beautiful fresh fish that best suits your palate.
Travel through taste with No-Mad’s international dishes, including tacos, creamy truffle and mushroom pasta, crispy croquettas and a range of tasty tostadas with different toppings!
All of their food is made with the freshest ingredients of the highest quality, with a wide selection of wines from the region to accompany their innovative dishes.
You can now also enjoy all of No-Mad’s colourful dishes on their new terrace under the Mediterranean sun! With a wide choice of cold drink options to quench your thirst during the summer months, head to No-Mad where you’ll find a cool vibe, friendly staff and great food.
Address: Avenida del Albir, 20, 03580 El Albir (Alicante)
Opening times: 10am until 12pm, closed on Tuesdays
Telephone: 865 815 832
Email: [email protected]
Website: Click here
Facebook: Click here
Our top pick
Are you ready to go on a gastronomic journey through different culinary traditions, tastes, flavours and aromas? At No-Mad Restaurant in the heart of Albir, you’ll get just that.
Known for their fresh and vibrant food, No-Mad’s menu has something for every taste – from healthy poke bowls to juicy meats cooked on the grill how you like it, customised salads made from local ingredients to beautiful fresh fish that best suits your palate.
Travel through taste with No-Mad’s international dishes, including tacos, creamy truffle and mushroom pasta, crispy croquettas and a range of tasty tostadas with different toppings!
All of their food is made with the freshest ingredients of the highest quality, with a wide selection of wines from the region to accompany their innovative dishes.
You can now also enjoy all of No-Mad’s colourful dishes on their new terrace under the Mediterranean sun! With a wide choice of cold drink options to quench your thirst during the summer months, head to No-Mad where you’ll find a cool vibe, friendly staff and great food.
Address: Avenida del Albir, 20, 03580 El Albir (Alicante)
Opening times: 10am until 12pm, closed on Tuesdays
Telephone: 865 815 832
Email: [email protected]
Website: Click here
Facebook: Click here
For lovers of Spanish food, this award-winning traditional Spanish restaurant offers great homemade cuisine, including a wide variety of rice and seafood dishes, grilled meats, fresh fish, many tapas and hearty home-cooked favourites, all curated by Casa Teo’s Andalucian owner.
Open: 9am – 12am Monday to Sunday
Address: C.C Monver Albir, Cami Vell d’Altea, 47, 03581 El Albir (Alfaz del Pi)
Booking: 966 86 52 52
Price: €€
Teleport to Mexico with this stylish, cosmopolitan restaurant offering authentic and traditional Mexican gastronomy with a magical ambience a short way from Albir’s beach. Visitors will also love this restaurant’s relaxed lounge complete with an extensive tequila and cocktail menu.
Open: 1:30pm – 11pm Monday to Sunday
Address: Juan Sebastian Bach 19 Local 1, Albir, Alicante
Booking: 865 675 938
If you’re looking for a charismatic curry or a spicy samosa, this tandoori restaurant is a great place for any group of diners. They use only the best quality ingredients and the staff are incredibly friendly. The exquisite food is cooked fresh every day using a clay and charcoal fulled Tandoori oven.
Open: 12pm – 4pm and 6pm – 11:30pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays
Address: Avda, Albir 143, Playa del Albir
Booking: 865 674 183
Great for those who want to dine outside in the Valencian sunshine, this bistro restaurant is in central Albir and has a south-facing terrace and a selection of international dishes to keep the whole family happy. Perfect for lunchtime, they offer a fixed-price Menu del Dia as well as light snacks, drinks, and full meals for most of the day.
Open: 9am – 9pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays
Address: Avenida del Albir, 03581 L’Alfas del Pi, Alicante, Spain
Booking: 645 60 46 60
A popular tapas bar in Albir, this eatery offers seafront views and a wide selection of traditional Spanish tapas dishes, including Patatas Bravas, grilled sardines, fresh mussels al vapour, Russian salad, chorizo in brandy and meatballs in a rich tomato sauce.
Open: 9:30am – 10pm Monday to Sunday
Address: Passeig de les Estreles, 03581 l’Alfas del Pi, Alicante, Spain
Booking: 663 11 67 59
Offering a variety of speciality wines and dishes made with high-quality ingredients, you won’t be stuck for choice when it comes to finding delicious tapas near the beach in Albir. Their above and beyond customer service is sure to put a smile on your face and leave you satisfied and satiated!
Open: 12pm – 11pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm – 4pm Sundays, closed on Mondays
Address: Av de l’Albir, 15, 03581 Albir, Spain
Booking: 966 86 42 87
With daily changes to the menu, this restaurant serves up the freshest ingredients in the most innovative dishes. Chef Fienus Kramers is also happy to adapt his creations to your personal taste, or to surprise your tastebuds with several sensational courses.
Open: 7pm – 10pm Thursday to Monday and 1pm – 4pm on Sundays
Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi 12, 03581 Abir (Alfaz del Pi)
Booking: 966 864 623
Price: €€€
This restaurant in Albir is perfect for all types of private events, parties, celebrations, communions, business lunches and family celebrations. With a 50-person capacity, choose from a special, group or celebratory menu detailing fresh seafood and delicious rice and meat dishes in an intimate atmosphere.
Open: 1pm – 10pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays
Address: Av. Oscar Espla 15, Playa del Albir, 03581 Alfas del pi, Alicante
Booking: 966 868 098
Located in Altea, just a 10-minute drive or 45-minute walk from Albir beach, it’s wise to make a reservation before just turning up at this quirky tapas bar. The Argentinian chef’s modern twist on traditional Spanish tapas has made this place very popular amongst locals.
Open: 6:30pm – 12:30am Monday to Sunday
Address: C/ Angel 22, 03590, Altea, Spain
Booking: 966 88 58 55
Enjoy a little taste of Italy nearby Albir’s beach. Ristorante Nonna Angela serves traditional Sicilian food which will wet your palate and delight your senses with a vibrant and charming colour palate. With an extensive menu, this restaurant is sure to keep the whole family satisfied.
Open: 1pm – 4pm and 7pm – 11pm Monday to Sunday
Address: Calle Juan Sebastian Bach 17, (Local 2) 03581 Albir, Spain
Booking: 744 60 47 56
Whilst serving typical Mediterranean food and cocktails and a menu del dia for only €14.95, Palmen also has Norwegian specials on its menu and an outdoor terrace area, meaning you can enjoy hearty food amongst friends or family in the Valencian sunshine.
Open: 1pm – 10pm Monday, Friday, Saturday and 1pm – 9pm Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, closed on Tuesdays
Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi, 9, 03581 Albir, Spain
Booking: 865 67 63 06
Specialising in paella dishes, this restaurant and cafeteria offers an elaborate menu made with high quality ingredients at a reasonable price. Close to the beach and only 6km from Benidorm, this restaurant is a great option for those who want to seek some repast after a day at the beach or exploring the small towns around Albir.
Open: 12pm – 11pm Tuesday to Saturday, 7am until 11pm Sunday, closed on Mondays
Address: Calle Isaac Albeniz, 7, 03581, Albir, Spain
Booking: 966 86 46 34
Run by friendly warm-hearted couple Micha and Farad, La Roca occupies an idyllic beachfront spot in Albir and specialises in fresh Caribbean fusion-style cuisine. inspired by their travels around the tiny Caribbean island of Aruba and Holland.
Open: 5pm – 10pm Tuesday, 1pm – 10pm Wednesday to Saturday, 1pm – 4pm Sunday, closed on Mondays
Address: Cami Vell del far, 2, 03581 l’Alfas del Pi, Alicante, Spain
Booking: 605 52 17 78
With the desire to do something different, Gastrocomic’s owners fulfilled their dreams and opened their restaurant 9 years ago, as a fusion of their dual passion for good food and comic strips! Great for children and adults, they serve a wide range of Spanish dishes beautifully presented to be enjoyed surrounded by comic strip art and interior decorations. Gluten-free dessert options are also available.
Open: 12pm – 4pm and 8pm – 11pm Thursday to Monday, closed Tuesday to Wednesday
Address: Joaquin Turina 1, Local 5, 03581, Albir, Spain
Booking: 965 07 95 26
Price: €€
Voted Travelers’ choice in 2021, Mar de España offers international cuisine and Cuban-style food. Next to their dishes comprised of high quality ingredients, the real selling point of this restaurant is their ‘Musical Menu’, in which diners will find music of all eras, to remember the happy times and make even more joyous memories at Mar de España.
Open: 12pm – 11pm Tuesday to Sunday, Closed on Mondays
Address: Pau Casals 7, 03581, L’Alfas del Pi, Spain
Booking: 966 86 55 97
A family-run business along the Bulevar de los Musicos (the dry river bed that runs through Albir), this restaurant serves international cuisine in a cosy atmosphere, making it perfect for dining out with friends, families or colleagues. A selection of pasta, meat and fish dishes are available, also with vegetation options and children’s size portions.
Open: 6pm – 11:30pm Wednesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi 12, ‘Boulevard de los Musicos’, 03581 Albir (Alfaz del Pi)
Booking: 609 626 666
Serving Mediterranean cuisine, this restaurant serves a range of tapas, paella and fideuas (a dish similar to paella but served with pasta noodles). Diners can also enjoy artisan pizzas and delicious homemade desserts. Vegetarian options are also available.
Open: 1pm – 11pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays
Address: Avenida de l’Albir, 72, 03581, Albir, Spain
Booking: 966 86 59 06
Price: €
The interior decoration of this restaurant is influenced by the ballet and theatre world and serves up fresh soups, salads, pasta, and healthy super bowls, as well as hamburgers, meat and fish dishes and a selection of tapas of various gastronomies. Worth visiting for the beautiful dance-inspired decoration alone, this restaurant is a must, with beautifully prepared floral food for all appetites and preferences.
Open: 1pm – 10pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1pm – 10:30pm Friday and Saturday, and closed on Wednesdays
Address: Calle Narciso Yepes 2, Local 4, 03581, El Albir. España
Booking: 606 625 583
A great option for vegetarians, this restaurant serves poke bowls, burgers, pizzas and nachos, or enjoy a speciality coffee or even a cheeky cocktail with their rich and decadent breakfast and brunch options.
Open: 9am – 11pm Monday to Sunday
Address: Cami de la cantera, 4, 03581, Albir, Spain
Booking: 966 94 17 36
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.