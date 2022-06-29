By Guest Writer • 29 June 2022 • 16:21

Imatra border crossing Credit: Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency

Finnish Government is relaxing border control restrictions with effect from July 1 which means that the Imatra border station will reopen.

This was the busiest passenger border crossing in the country prior to the pandemic and some 1.5 million people were registered as having crossed one way or the other during 2019.

Following the onset of the pandemic, access was severely restricted in 2020 and was eventually closed to all traffic except heavy goods vehicles in January 2021.

Situated as it is on the border with Russia, the fact that the Finns have imposed a number of sanctions on Russia and its citizens due to the invasion of Ukraine, will not hinder entry into the country provided that travellers have the correct documentation.

Somewhat ironically, as Russia has not relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions, it will be mainly one way traffic for the immediate future although other crossing points with Russia at Vaalimaa and Nuijamaa will also be open for passenger traffic on a 24-hour basis.

The other border crossings with Norway and Sweden will also be completely re-opened under the new regulations, introduced due to the significant fall in the number of people affected by Covid-19 in the past few months.

