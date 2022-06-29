By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 14:46

Flash flooding and landslides with multiple missing people in Austria's Carinthia Credit: Twitter @BreakingIEN

Extreme overnight rainfall in Austria’s Carinthia has led to flash flooding and landslides resulting in multiple missing people, as reported on Wednesday, June 29.

Austria’s Carinthia was hit by extreme overnight rainfall which has led to flooding and landslides, after it rained as much in just a few hours as in an average entire June, according to Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics, as reported by BR.

Houses have been partially buried by mud up to the first floor, with the authorities forced to declare a state of emergency for the communities affected.

The population has been instructed to take shelter on the first floor of their houses.

The fire brigade, police force and army have all reportedly been called in to assist local people trapped in their houses.

Footage of the flooding in Austria’s Carinthia has been shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“#BREAKING: Emergency services responding to heavy flash flooding and landslides in Austrian state of Carinthia; disaster alert declared in multiple areas.”

Futher footage of the flooding in Austria’s Carinthia was shared on Twitter:

“#BREAKING: Several people reported missing after heavy rain led to flooding and mudslides in Austrian municipalities of Treffen am Ossiacher See and Arriach overnight”

“#Arriach: A large-scale emergency operation is currently underway in Villach-Land in the Austrian state of Carinthia after heavy overnight rainfall led to flooding and mudslides in the municipalities of Treffen am Ossiacher See and Arriach.

The news of the flooding in Austria follows reports of a passenger train crash in the town of Münchendorf, about 30 kilometres south of Vienna, Austria, that caused one death and left multiple people injured.

