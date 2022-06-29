By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 15:12

Trans-Siberian Railway blocked after 14-car freight train derails in Russia Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The Trans-Siberian Railway has been blocked after a 14-car freight train has derailed in Russia’s Amur Region, as reported on Wednesday 29 June.

Russia’s Trans-Baikal Railway announced the news of the blockage of the Trans-Siberian Railway following a 14-car freight train derailed in the Amur Region.

According to the official statement issued by Trans-Baikal Railway the derailing of the freight train caused no casualties.

“To eliminate the consequences of the derailment, recovery trains from Erofei Pavlovich, Skovorodino and Mogocha stations have been sent to the scene of the accident,” the statement said.

The blockage has also reportedly caused a train from Moscow to Vladivostok to be delayed.

Trans-Baikal Railway is part of the Trans-Siberian Railway , the main route of communication with the Far East of the Russian Federation.

It is also used to transport military equipment from Far Eastern bases to the war against Ukraine. This is the second reported case of a train derailing in a week.

In related train news, a bullet train in the Czech Republic crashed with another train engine, in a train station located in the northeast of the nation, on Monday, June 27.

The train crash in the Czech Republic reportedly killed the driver and injured four passengers according to official reports.

