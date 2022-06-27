By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 12:11
BREAKING NEWS: Czech Republic bullet train crash one dead and four injured
Credit: Rail Safety Inspection Office of the Czech Republic
The train crash in the Czech Republic has reportedly killed one and injured a further four according to initial reports.
The official statement released by the Rail Safety Inspection Office of the Czech Republic stated:
“Today at 5.02 a.m. in Bohumín, a Pendolino train (Bohumín-Praha) was driven into a built shifting track, collided with a shifting part and derailed the Pendolino train (2 carriages).”
“The driver of the Pendolino was killed in the accident and 4 other persons (on the shunting part) were injured. The damage will amount to tens of millions of crowns.”
“The Railway Inspectorate has started an investigation of the causes and circumstances at the scene of the accident, 4 Railway Inspectorate inspectors are on site.”
It has not yet been established whether the other vehicle was in movement at the time of the crash.
According to rescuers at the scene no passengers were injured.
The news follows reports of a train crash in Germany’s Bavaria after it derailed taking the life of several passengers and leaving many more injured.
The train crash in Bavaria, Germany, specifically in the region Garmisch-Partenkirchen, occurred on the afternoon of Friday, June, 3.
