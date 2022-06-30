Adult biological man defends beating 13-year-old girl in skateboarding competition

Formally known as Richard Batres, Ricci Tres, was previously married to a woman and has three children GB News confirmed Thursday, June 30.

Last week, Ricci Tres won a skateboarding final in the female category at the Board Open in New York, beating 13-year-old Shiloh Catori.

Regarding the competition, Tres said: “I’m not going to go and be easy on them because they’re kids.”

“It’s funny it’s what I am getting beat up over the most, people saying ‘you’re beating little kids, little girls”.

“I didn’t intend to do that. This is the first one I’ve been to that I actually wanted to win the age thing doesn’t really count.”

Speaking about why she began her transition, Tres said: “It was the thought of the fact that I’ve lived 27 years with this little guilt over random things that I didn’t give myself time to understand like cross-dressing.”

“Finally I just came to the realisation that I am female, have a lot of female energy and that is what I prefer to be.”

She added: “I don’t think I have a physical advantage. Look at me. I’m not buff or anything.”

“I don’t work out really, I just skateboard. And I don’t think skateboarding has anything to do with physicality, especially when you look at kids these days.”

