30 June 2022

Russia's Defence Ministry announces withdrawal from Snake Island in Black Sea Credit: VODIANYI VOLODYMYR/Shutterstock.com

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that Russia’s military will be withdrawing from Snake Island in the Black Sea, as it has completed its combat missions, as reported on Thursday June 30.

The Russian Defence Ministry Russia’s withdrawal from Snake Island in the Black Sea, following months of conflict with Ukraine.

The Russian ministry described the decision as a “step of goodwill”, that would not allow Kyiv to “speculate on the topic of an impending food crisis”.

“This demonstrates to the global community that the Russian Federation does not impede the UN efforts to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine.”

“Now it is up to the Ukrainian side, which has not cleared the Black Sea coastline near its shores, including the harbour waters,” the Russian Defence Ministry stated.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, also confirmed the Russia’s withdrawal from Snake Island on his official Telegram channel, as well as on his Twitter account.

“KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job.

More kaboom news to follow. All will be 🇺🇦,” read the tweet posted by Yermak, alongside a picture of Snake Island.

Credit: Twitter @AndriyYermak

Located 35 kilometres away from the Black Sea coast, Snake Island has been a focus point of both Ukraine and Russia’s armed forces.

The announcement of Russia’s withdrawal comes just three days after the Ukraine Army reported the destruction of a Russian SA-22 Greyhound anti-aircraft system on Snake Island, on Monday June 27.

