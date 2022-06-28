By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 18:48

WATCH: Update Ukraine destroys further Russian anti-aircraft systems on Snake Island Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The Ukraine Army has reported the destruction of further Russian anti-aircraft systems on Snake Island, on Tuesday June 28.

Update 6.48.pm (June 28) Following the Ukraine destroying the Russian anti-aircraft system on Snake Island, there have been reports of a further blow to the forces of the Russian Federation on Zmiinyi Island.

The Ukrainian military has reportedly destroyed three “Shell C1” anti-aircraft missile and gun systems belonging to Russian forces.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defence Forces of southern Ukraine on the air of a nationwide telethon, on Tuesday, June 28.

Original 3.06.pm (June 27) The Ukraine Army reported the destruction of a Russian SA-22 Greyhound anti-aircraft system on Snake Island, on Monday June 27.

Footage of Ukraine’s destruction of the Russian SA-22 Greyhound anti-aircraft system on Snake Island was shared on Twitter by the Ukraine’s Defence Ministry:

“Another strike of the #UAarmy on the russian troops on Snake Island. The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound). The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed.”

Another strike of the #UAarmy on the russian troops on Snake Island. The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound). The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed. pic.twitter.com/WpXbUrOICH — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The report of the destruction of the Russian anti-aircraft system follows news of a Russian ship, a tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation “Vasily Bekh” being sunk, according to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

The Ukraine Navy took to Twitter to report hitting the Russian ship in the Black Sea stating:

“Ukrainian Navy damages tugboat with TOR SAM system on board”

“In the Black Sea waters, the tugboat Vashili Beh was hit while it was transporting ammunition, equipment and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet to Zmiyinniy Island.”

“Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile,” posted one user alongside footage of the alleged missile strike.

Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile pic.twitter.com/92so7ItWO7 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Osinttechnical

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram