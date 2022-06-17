By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 13:27

BREAKING NEWS: Russian ship hit by Ukraine navy in Black Sea Credit: Twitter @Osinttechnical

The Ukraine Navy reported hitting a Russian ship in the Black Sea, in close proximity to Snake Island, on Friday, June 17.

The Ukraine Navy took to Twitter to report hitting the Russian ship in the Black Sea stating:

“Ukrainian Navy damages tugboat with TOR SAM system on board”

“In the Black Sea waters, the tugboat Vashili Beh was hit while it was transporting ammunition, equipment and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet to Zmiyinniy Island.”

ВМС ЗС України уразили черговий "аналогов нет" – буксир із ЗРК "ТОР" на борту В акваторії Чорного моря було уражено буксир чорноморського флоту "васілій бех", під час транспортування ним на острів Зміїний боєприпасів, озброєння та особового складу чорноморського флоту. — Військово-Морські Сили ЗС України (@UA_NAVY) June 17, 2022

“Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile,” posted one user alongside footage of the alleged missile strike.

Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile pic.twitter.com/92so7ItWO7 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2022

On Thursday, May, 12, it was reported that “Vsevolod Bobrov”, the project 23120 Russian ship was sailing on the Black Sea towards Zminiiy island, also known as Snake Island, Ukraine, when it was hit by Ukrainian Forces.

On Friday, May, 13, four ships and two Russian submarines with more than 30 cruise missiles reportedly took to the water following the Russian logistics ship Vsevolod Bobrov being hit by Ukrainian Forces, as reported by Ukraine Operational Command South.

Russia then deployed Pantsir and Tor-M2 air defence missile systems to Zmiiniy (Snake) Island, following the attack as reported by a spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the Ukrainian media.

