By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 15:06
WATCH: Ukraine destroys Russian SA-22 Greyhound anti-aircraft system on Snake Island
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
Footage of Ukraine’s destruction of the Russian SA-22 Greyhound anti-aircraft system on Snake Island was shared on Twitter by the Ukraine’s Defence Ministry:
“Another strike of the #UAarmy on the russian troops on Snake Island. The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound). The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed.”
Another strike of the #UAarmy on the russian troops on Snake Island. The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound). The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed. pic.twitter.com/WpXbUrOICH
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 27, 2022
Another strike of the #UAarmy on the russian troops on Snake Island. The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound). The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed. pic.twitter.com/WpXbUrOICH
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
The report of the destruction of the Russian anti-aircraft system follows news of a Russian ship, a tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation “Vasily Bekh” being sunk, according to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.
The Ukraine Navy took to Twitter to report hitting the Russian ship in the Black Sea stating:
“Ukrainian Navy damages tugboat with TOR SAM system on board”
“In the Black Sea waters, the tugboat Vashili Beh was hit while it was transporting ammunition, equipment and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet to Zmiyinniy Island.”
“Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile,” posted one user alongside footage of the alleged missile strike.
Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile pic.twitter.com/92so7ItWO7
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2022
Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile pic.twitter.com/92so7ItWO7
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Osinttechnical
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.