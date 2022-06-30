By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 12:11

Ryanair's fifth day of strikes sees 10 flights cancelled and 14 delayed Credit: pio3/Shuttershock.com

Ryanair’s fifth day of strikes has led to 10 flights being cancelled and 14 delayed according to reports from Spain’s trade union syndicate (USO), on Thursday June 30.

Ryanair’s cancelled and delayed flights on its fifth day of strike action, that were due to be operated by Spanish cabin crew, are reportedly due to “the lack of notifications of the company’s services, which had not cited full crews,” according to ElConfidencial.

Ryanair has allegedly substituted the Spanish cabin crew with other crew to cover the shifts, “which have again been abusive”, leading to various flights leaving airports after lengthily delays.

Ryanair has cancelled three return flights from Barcelona-El Prat, to Billund (Denmark), Krakow (Poland) and Paris-Beauvais.

Two return flights from Malaga have also been suspended, one to Berlin Brandenburg and another to Gran Canaria, also return flights.

The 14 delays in flight departures included three from Barcelona, two from Malaga, three from Palma de Mallorca, two from Madrid, two from Seville and one from Ibiza, while Alicante and Girona have seen no delays as of yet.

The news follows reports of multiple flights and airports affected by the strikes, with Malaga airport being one of the most affected airports in Spain on the third day of the Ryanair cabin crew strike.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.