By Tom Hurley • 01 July 2022 • 18:36

BREAKING NEWS: 343 children have been killed in Ukraine since beginning of Russian invasion

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced Friday, July 1, that 343 children have been killed in Ukraine since the Vladimir Putin-ordered invasion by Russian troops began on on February, 24.

Venediktova shared the date via her official Telegram channel. In the statement she added that more than 978 children have been injured in Ukraine as of Friday, July 1.

Her office said that of those injured, 635 have survived, with 343 passing away due to their wounds.

It’s possible that both figures are likely to increase, as efforts continue to gather accurate information for all areas of Ukraine, “as work is ongoing to establish [casualty figures] in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories,” the post said.

Venediktova and the U.N.’s’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCR) have said that the impact of the invasion on Ukrainian civilians has been extremely high.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to deny that it has been targeting civilians as its forces throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

The OCHR reported on that between February 24 – June 26 that have been 4,731 civilian deaths registered, with countless more possible casualties yet to be reported.

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 29, Venediktova said that it was her “personal mission to ensure that no one is held unaccountable for their actions in Ukraine” and that she and her team “are working extremely hard to fulfil this promise.”

At the very beginning of the armed conflict I said that it is my personal mission to ensure that no one is held unaccountable for their actions in Ukraine. We are working extremely hard to fulfil this promise: https://t.co/agNksPEWWR — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) June 29, 2022

In Twitter posts on June 26, Venediktova said that she and her team are recording up to 200 war crimes daily, including missile strikes being aimed at civilian buildings.

Today, the residents of Kyiv and other regions woke up to missile strikes at civilian infrastructure. Innocent people were killed, children injured. Prosecutors, investigators, and military experts are working at the crime scenes.

Every day we record 100-200 #RussianWarCrimes.1/2 pic.twitter.com/Do3Ba6zKaK — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) June 26, 2022

1 week in numbers: 500 shellings of civilian infrastructure in many regions. Dozens of people killed, kids injured. Hospitals, housing, schools, bakeries, shops, and a church were hit. All #RussianWarCrimes are under investigation, all involved will be brought to justice. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/BlAgF1xAjL — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) June 26, 2022

