Dancing on Ice star hospitalised after sudden illness affected his brain. Image: Instagram Matt Richardson

MATT Richardson, who starred on ITV’s Dancing in Ice in 2021, was rushed to hospital after a sudden illness caused a brain infection.

The English comedian and broadcaster, known as a co-presenter on the ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor with Caroline Flack in 2013 as well as his brief appearance on Dancing on Ice, revealed that he suffered a sudden illness requiring hospitalisation.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 1 to reveal that he “can’t remember” going to see a gig in Dublin recently due to a ‘brain infection’.

“My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week,” he said.

“And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful swelling around my brain the last few days.

“After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again.”

Richardson replaced Rufus Hound in week four on the thirteenth series of ITV’s hit ice dancing show. However, he along with partner Vicky Ogden were eliminated in the same week.

