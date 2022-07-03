TransLawLGBTQ+ to secure real and effective quality for the LGBTQ+ community in Spain

By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 12:05

Image - LGBTQ+ Spain: Gts/shutterstock.com

This morning on 3rd July 2022, The Ministerial Council in Spain has drafted the project TransLawLGBTQ to the General Court. The LGBTQ+ law is to secure real and effective equality for people identifying as lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual, intersexual and all other members of this community.

The development of this law is a historical reparation for the LGBTQ+ community who have been historically discriminated against, with a special focus on those who identify as transgender.

The project concerns a compromise expressed in the Spanish government’s coalition pact and publicly defended by the President of the Government himself, to protect those identifying as transgender, one of the most vulnerable and stigmatized minority groups.

The law has been highly demanded by the LGBTQ+ movement. Since 2014, this group have achieved this legislation in numerous autonomous communities. 13 of these autonomous communities have LGBTQ+ laws, whilst further laws are being processed.

Both the gay rights movement and many of these autonomous communities have for years demanded the development of a state law that establishes foundational rights for the LGBTQ+ community that can be applied universally.

In order to bring the law into force to guarantee and promote equal and effective rights for members of the LGBTQ+ community, fiscal and juridical individuals have rights and duties to carry out in order to establish effective public action and provide effect measures.

These measures will seek to prevent, correct and eliminate, in both public and private environments, all forms of discrimination. This will involve the encouraging the participations of LGBTQ+ people in all elements of social life and overcoming damaging stereotypes.

The most relevant aspects of the legislation include the “expressed recognition of people’s right not to be discriminated against for their sexual orientation, sexual identity, expression, gender, or sexual characteristics.”

The law also seeks to “establish a legal definition of the following terms related to LGBTQ+ people: direct or indirect discrimination, multiple or intersectional discrimination, discriminatory harassment, measures of positive action, intersexuality, sexual orientation, sexual identity, gender expression, trans people, LGBTQ+ family, LGBTQ+phobia, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and intergender violence”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.