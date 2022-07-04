By Tom Hurley • 04 July 2022 • 15:47

Christian Eriksen to sign for Manchester United on free transfer. Image: Shutterstock.com

Manchester United will sign Denmark international Christian Eriksen on a free transfer after the conclusion of his six-month contract with Premier League club Brentford, according to reports on Monday, July 4.

Tottenham, Brentford and Everton are the Premier Leagues report to have shown interest in the attacker, but Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join new manager Erik ten Haag’s project at Manchester United.

Dane Eriksen helped Brentford secure Premier League survival with four assists and one goal across 11 appearances after joining the London club in January.

The 30-year-old joined Brentford as a free agent after he was unable to continue playing for Italy’s Inter Milan due to rules within the country after Eriksen’s dramatic on-field cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo is potentially on his way out of the club despite the news of Eriksen’s arrival, although Manchester United insist Ronaldo will be staying at Old Trafford.

Eriksen began his career at Ajax before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, staying at Spurs until 2020.

He then made his move to Italy, before returning to the Premier League with Brentford.

Eriksen has verbally agreed a three-year contract with Manchester United, according to reports on Monday, July 4.

Manchester United begin their 2022/23 Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 7.

The 19-time English league champions will also play in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League.

Ten Haag, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of 2022, will now add Eriksen to an attack lineup that lost Paul Pobga, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in the summer.

