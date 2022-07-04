By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 12:35

Parental rights removed for children not attending Russian schools in Melitopol Ukraine Credit: Da Antipina/Shutterstock.com

In Melitopol, Ukraine, Russian forces are allegedly threatening to take away children from their parents for not attending Russian schools, as reported on Monday, July 4.

In Melitopol, Ukraine, parents of children who do not attend Russian schools are reportedly being threatened with the removal of their parental rights, as reported by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol on a national telethon.

“For the last two weeks the Rashisti have been clearly declaring their intentions that those parents who do not give their children to the school the Rashists are trying to organize, then their parental rights will be taken away from them,” Fedorov stated.

“It sounds quite ridiculous. I can’t imagine how it would happen in real life. But there are such threats today,” he added.

The news follows reports of Crimea’s “Head” Serhiy Aksyonov reportedly signing a decree stating a draft commission for the mobilisation of citizens in Crimea to fight in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, as reported on Monday, July 4.

“Citizens of Ukraine in occupied Crimea are again planning to be forced to fight against their own state, as it is already happening to those who have been illegally conscripted by the occupiers,” they claimed.

According to Ukrainian Presidential Representative office the conscription and mobilisation of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories “violates international law, in particular Article 6 of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.”

