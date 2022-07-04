By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 18:08

Spain's tourism causes unemployment figures to plummet by 42,000 in June Credit: neme_jimenez/Shutterstock.com

June’s large rise in tourism in Spain saw unemployment figures plummet by a whopping 42,000 people, as reported by Spain’s Ministry of Labour on Monday, July 4.

Thanks to the positive growth in tourism seen in Spain in the month of June, unemployment fell by 42,409 people and 115,600 jobs were created, leading to a new record figure of 20.3 million contributors.

These newly released figures mean that Spain’s unemployment is currently sitting at the lowest level since the start of the financial recession in October 2008.

Compared to June 2021, unemployment has fallen by 733,757 persons (-20.3 per cent).

Unemployment figures also fell in all the autonomous communities except Andalusia, where it increased by 6,345 persons to a total of 764,802.

The total number of contracts registered was 1.77 million and, of these, 783,595 were permanent contracts, practically one out of every two new contracts in a month that was characterised until now by temporary hiring for the summer season.

This figure represents a fivefold increase in the average number of permanent contracts in June.

Unemployment figures among those aged 25 and over fell by 43,698 persons (1.60 per cent less).

In year-on-year terms, the fall in unemployment among young people under 25 years of age is the most pronounced.

By economic sector, compared to May, registered unemployment fell in the service sector, mainly due to the rise in tourism, by 41,017 persons (-1.99 per cent), the industrial sector by 7,148 (-3.95 per cent) and the construction sector by 4,981 (-2.15 per cent).

On the other hand, unemployment increased in the agricultural sector by 8,863 (6.42 per cent) and in the category of people who fall in to the “without previous employment sector”, which increased by 1,874 (0.76 per cent).

The news follows previous reports on Spain’s tourism contributes to four out of ten jobs created in May, as reported on June 20.

