By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022

WATCH: House catches fire after drone crashes in Taganrog Russia Credit: Twitter @KlyeJGlen

A house has caught fire after a drone crashed in Taganrog, Russia, as reported on Monday July 4.

A drone crash in Taganrog Russia has caused a house to catch fire, resulting in the building being completely burnt out.

There have currently been no reports on if the incident caused any casualties.

Videos and images of the incident have began to circulate on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Russia on fire. A drone fell on a residential building in Taganrog Russia, east of Mariupil Ukraine. The building is completely burned out.”

Russia on fire. A drone fell on a residential building in Taganrog Russia, east of Mariupil Ukraine. The building is completely burned out.pic.twitter.com/V4BN11FJ6P — Altavista 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@na_intel) July 4, 2022

Credit: @na_intel

Another Twitter user posted photos of the incident:

“#Russia: An hour ago a Russian Forpost UAV (a licensed copy of Israeli IAI Searcher) crashed into a civilian building in Taganrog, ~50 km from the Ukrainian border.”

“A big Russian airbase is located nearby, so it likely fell due to technical problems while landing/taking off.”

#Russia: An hour ago a Russian Forpost UAV (a licensed copy of Israeli IAI Searcher) crashed into a civilian building in Taganrog, ~50 km from the Ukrainian border. A big Russian airbase is located nearby, so it likely fell due to technical problems while landing/taking off. pic.twitter.com/hlgOsepqu9 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @UAWeapons

A further tweet read:

“A Russian drone has crashed in the Taganrog region of Russia, one house has been destroyed. No word on casualties.”

A Russian drone has crashed in the Taganrog region of Russia, one house has been destroyed. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/RKa8u1aEzS — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @KlyeJGlen

The news of the drone crash in Russia’s Taganrog causing a house fire, follows reports of a Russian ammunition depot in Yakovlikva, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, catching fire, as reported on Monday July 4.

It is currently unclear if the Russian depot was hit by Ukrainian forces or whether the fire was started by another cause.

