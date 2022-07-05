Covid shot every nine months for Canadians as “two doses no longer enough”

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 14:40

Covid shot every nine months for Canadians as "two doses are no longer enough". Image: Margarita Young/Shutterstock.com

CANADIAN citizens will now require a Covid booster every nine months, according to the country’s health minister, who reiterated new Covid guidance in Canada that states “two doses don’t work anymore”.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters that “we will never be fully vaccinated against COVID-19″ as he announced plans for Canadians to get jabbed every nine months.

“We must continue to fight against COVID,” Duclos said late on Monday, July 4.

“We want to be prepared for next fall and that requires an up-to-date vaccination which is based on the nine months.”

He added: “Like the virus, our immunity also evolves. Two doses are no longer enough.”

Referring to recent guideline changes in which the definition was changed in Canada of what constitutes being fully vaccinated, Duclos said that “‘up to date’ means you have received your last dose in the past nine months.”

“If you’ve already received a first booster, that’s great,” but suggests that Canadians check if they are eligible for a “second or third booster” to remain on top of vaccinations,” he said.

On Tuesday, June 14, Canada’s federal cabinet ministers announced changes to the country’s Covid protocol, reflecting the advice from health experts, which now means that to be considered “fully vaccinated” a person must have had three doses of the Covid vaccine because “two doses are not enough”.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters in Ottawa at the time: “Although two doses still protects significantly well against severe disease and death, two doses are not enough now to protect against infection and transmission.

“That is why we are transitioning now to an ‘up-to-date’ vaccination definition of what it means to be adequately protected against COVID-19.”

