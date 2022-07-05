Malaga’s Sacaba Beach closed after broken pipe floods the area with sewage

By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 18:33

Image of Sacaba Beach in Malaga. Credit: Google maps - hatem ben ayed

A broken sewage pipe has flooded the area surrounding Malaga’s Macaba Beach, leading to its closure.

A broken sewage pipe flooding the immediate vicinity of Sacaba Beach in Malaga with raw sewage has led to the Ministry of Health temporarily prohibiting its use by bathers. The discharge has reached the beach and the body said that this “can affect the sanitary quality” of the sea.

This has led to the Councillor for Beaches announcing that the area between the Termica breakwater and the mouth of the Guadalhorce has been closed to the public for the time being.

🚧 El Ayuntamiento cierra al baño la Playa de Sacaba como medida preventiva tras la rotura de una tubería de @EMASAMalaga. En estos momentos el Área de Playas está clausurando la zona comprendida entre el espigón de la Térmica y la desembocadura del Guadalhorce — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) July 5, 2022

In a statement, Malaga City Council explained that this is a preventive health measure until the results of the microbiological analysis indicate that the water is suitable for bathing. They assured that the analyses carried out so far do not indicate any signs of contamination.

Se trata de una medida sanitaria preventiva hasta que los resultados del análisis microbiológico indiquen que el agua es apta para el baño. Ayer se produjo una rotura de una tubería por Sacaba debido unas obras (ajenas a @EMASAMalaga) que están haciendo en la zona — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) July 5, 2022

As reported by Emasa on its official Twitter profile, the affected pipe carries water under pressure from the sanitation system in the western area of ​​the capital of Malaga. The spillage has actually flooded the area surrounding the pumping station itself. It was also clarified that the municipal company is not involved in the works that caused the breakage.

Emasa explained that they acted quickly when the accident took place, stopping the station’s pumps to stop the spill and “working all night to keep everything in order”. They added that the necessary manoeuvres were carried out to isolate the pumping station so that the sanitation system continued to function normally.

“Work has been ongoing since the breakage occurred”, they added, which at this time does not affect traffic on Calle Pacifico or access to Sacaba Beach.

Como indicábamos, se está trabajando de manera ininterrumpida desde que se produjo la rotura. En estos momentos no afecta al tráfico ni en calle Pacífico ni en el acceso a Sacaba Beach. Seguiremos informando. — EMASA (@EMASAMalaga) July 5, 2022

Malaga Hoy reported that the president of the neighbourhood had contacted them last night. He informed the paper that cleaning work was being carried out to remove the sewage. “The smell that has remained is unbearable”, he added. A disinfection procedure will be needed once the repair works are finished.

The community president pointed out to the publication that “the neighbours are quite nervous”, especially the drivers of the vehicles that have been damaged by the flood water.

“The insurance company of the construction company is asking them for documentation because they are the ones who will be in charge of the arrangement,” he detailed. That is the same company that is taking charge of the cleaning tasks and the repair of the affected pipe.

This is a video of the flooding near Sacaba Beach, courtesy of Social Drive on Twitter, @SocialDrive_es.

Rompe una alcantarilla y se inunda la calle de aguas fecales 📹 Sacaba Beach, Málaga pic.twitter.com/ndKMja3Iah — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) July 4, 2022

