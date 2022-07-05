Mayor of Marbella reinvites Teresa Ribera to inspect the condition of the city’s beaches

As reported by Marbella City Council today, Monday, July 4, Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella has sent a letter to Teresa Ribera, the Minister for the Environment in Spain. In her communication, Ms Muñoz reiterated her invitation to visit the city’s beaches and promenade and confirm that it is essential to undertake coastal stabilisation projects urgently.

A similar letter had already been sent previously to the head of the Ministry on June 24, with the proposal that she travels to the town to see the reality of the coastal strip first-hand.

As no response was received, the mayor of Marbella subsequently transferred a new invitation to Ms Ribera. Once again she has expressed the need for the Government of Spain to execute the construction of the Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara breakwaters as quickly as possible.