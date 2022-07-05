Young lads in suits thrown out of cinemas while watching Minions

Thousands of teenage lads have been descending on cinemas to watch the film, all while dressed in formal attire with some carrying bananas.

The confusing scenes are all part of a new TikTok trend known as #gentleminions.

Whilst the Tik Tok trend is about having innocent fun unfortunately some groups have taken it to the extreme and caused havoc in cinemas across the UK.

The youngsters are dressed in suits to mimic the film’s main character, Gru, while the bananas reference the favourite food of the Minions.

The trend also sees them applauding the film from start to end and holding bananas in their hands together like Gru.

Whilst the GentleMinions have been enjoying themselves they have been upsetting other cinema-goers and causing problems for the cinemas themselves.

One cinema goer tweeted: “Can the GentleMinions participants still contribute to the meme without trashing the theatre completely and making minimum wage staff have to deal with extra stuff?”

“Some people are really purposefully making a mess and it’s not cool. Be a meme but don’t be an ass.”

can the #gentleminions participants still contribute to the meme without trashing the theater completely and making minimum wage staff have to deal with extra stuff?

Another tweeted a picture of a huge mess allegedly left by GentleMinions with a post that read: “Friendly reminder that most cinema workers get minimum wage and treated like sh*t every shift, we could really do without it (the rest of the screen was no different)”

The Regal Cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, posted a notice saying it would no longer admit unaccompanied children wearing suits to screenings of the movie.

Box office staff said the teens wearing suits cheered, clapped, whooping and rose to their feet throughout the film.

Additionally, cinema company Odeon said: “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.”

However, the Vue cinema chain said it was still welcoming all customers to see the film, adding it was incredibly popular over the opening weekend.

