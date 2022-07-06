By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 8:43

Nine Russian cruise missiles destroyed by Ukraine as combat losses revealed. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Wednesday, July 6, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another nine Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, July 5, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 150 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 36,500.

Six more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as four more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another 17 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 3789 and the destruction of two Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems takes the total losses to 107.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 06.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/Z0ZvGtjKWw#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/KfX6SXbQlb — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 6, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, July 5 in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 133rd day of the war also shows that the loss of the nine Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 153, while the destruction of six more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1600 in total.

The destruction of four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 664 and the destruction of 14 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2648.

