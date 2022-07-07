Germans say ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ as government wants English as official public sector language

The pro-business Free Democrats say bureaucrats should be forced to become Anglophone according to the Daily Mail on Thursday, July 7.

The Free Democratic Party is a liberal political party in Germany.

The FDP was founded in 1948 by members of former liberal political parties which existed in Germany before World War II, namely the German Democratic Party and the German People’s Party.

The bid comes in the hope that it will make red tape easier to deal with for ex-patriates and thereby attract the best talent from all over the globe.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger, German Education Minister, said a lack of German language skills was a very big hurdle in encouraging skilled workers to move there.

‘The signal must be that we are an immigration country,’ she said.

A paper was drawn up by the Free Democrats party stating: “Language is the key to successful integration. The promotion of German for skilled workers and their families must therefore be further expanded.”

“At the same time, English should be established alongside German as an additional administrative language in authorities in order to make administrative procedures easier.”