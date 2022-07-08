Portugal declares an ‘eight-day state of alert’ to holidaymakers

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 21:26

Image of Praia do Camilo beach on Portugal's Algarve. Credit: Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Holidaymakers heading for Portugal have been warned of an ‘eight-day state of alert’ being issued by the Government.

The government of Portugal has today, Friday, July 8, issued a warning to holidaymakers heading to the popular destination. Temperatures are expected to reach an incredible 43°C this coming week, resulting in an eight-day state of alert being declared by @ProteccaoCivil between 00:00 on July 8 and 23:59 on July 15.

#RiscoIncêndio 🔥🌳🌲O Governo determinou a Declaração da Situação de Alerta em todo o território do Continente, entre as 00h00 do dia 8 de julho e as 23h59 do dia 15 de julho, devido ao risco de incêndio. ➕ℹ️https://t.co/dAEp8cbsKK pic.twitter.com/5bjybQolp3 — Autoridade Nacional de Emergência e Proteção Civil (@ProteccaoCivil) July 7, 2022

After participating in a meeting of the National Operational Coordination Center, at the headquarters of the Civil Protection Agency, Jose Luis Carneiro, the Portuguese Interior Minister, tweeted @ainterna_pt: “The government will issue a warning statement aimed at limiting any activity that could put populations in danger”.

O MAI anunciou hoje que o Governo vai declarar situação de alerta, a partir de 8 de julho, devido ao risco elevado de incêndio rural para os próximos dias. @jl_carneiro participou numa reunião do Centro de Coordenação Operacional Nacional, na sede da @ProteccaoCivil onde (…) pic.twitter.com/uCHXIXjob6 — Adm.Interna PT (@ainterna_pt) July 7, 2022

Emergency services across the country are already on high alert for the risk of forest fires. As a result, all festivals have been banned from setting off fireworks. Severe drought conditions are currently affecting around 33 per cent of Portugal, with water levels in many regions at an all-time low.

A repeat of last summer’s wildfires that destroyed huge areas is something that the authorities want to avoid at all costs. The country’s Civil Protection Agency is on stand-by for any incidents.

Across the border in neighbouring Spain, a similar situation exists, especially in its popular island hotspots. Temperatures have been rising in the Canary Islands, prompting health officials to issue urgent alerts. Tourists have been warned about the dangers of sunburn and sunstroke.

Health risk alerts have been issued by the Government of the Canary Islands through its Ministry of Health. As a result, various municipalities on the islands of La Palma, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, and Tenerife have such notices in force between July 9 and 11.