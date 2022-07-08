Spectacular tornado filmed passing through Almeria town of Fuente Victoria

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 20:36

Image of a tornado passing the town of Fuente Victoria in Almeria. Credit: Facebook - Ayuntamiento Fuente Victoria

The Almeria municipality of Fuente Victoria experienced a spectacular tornado, thankfully there were no reports of injury or damage.

The small Spanish town of Fuente Victoria in Almeria province experienced a spectacular tornado today, Friday, July 8. Thankfully for the residents, there have been no reports of any injuries of damage caused by the twister. An image of the funnel of air was posted on the town’s Facebook page.

Although this weather phenomenon can create havoc and total disasters, when seen simply passing through idly empty countryside, as it was today, it is surely an image of nature at its most beautiful.

Jose Manuel Montero, the mayor of Fuente Victoria told the local media publication, Diario de Almeria: “It has not been very intense, the image it has left is more spectacular than the force of the phenomenon”.

He continued: “The tornado has been through the upper part, it has not passed through the urban area. It has bordered it from the south throughout the eastern part”. Before adding: “It is not usual for this to happen here. The issue of tornadoes is somewhat complex, they are products of air currents that occur capriciously at a specific moment”.

