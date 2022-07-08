Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Friday, July 8

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 4:18

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine

Here is the weather prediction for Friday, July 8 in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Friday, July 8, Andalucia will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with the interior reaching significant temperatures as the day progresses.

Intervals of low clouds will develop, with morning mist in the Strait, while the eastern mountains will experience more cloudiness. Temperatures with show little change from yesterday, Thursday, July 7, although they should rise in the western half of the community.

Winds will blow predominantly from the east on the Mediterranean coast and Cadiz, with weak variables in the rest with a predominance of the southern components. A strong Levante wind will blow in the Strait, with very strong gusts at times.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows:

Almeria – 33 and 24; Cadiz – 32 and 23; Cordoba – 39 and 20; Granada – 37 and 16; Huelva – 35 and 20;

Jaen – 36 and 20; Malaga – 27 and 21; Sevilla – 40 and 22.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.