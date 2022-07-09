First injury caused by bull horn in the third mass bull run

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 15:21
Image - Bull run: MIgel/shutterstock.com
The wounded person, a 39 year old runner from Castellon, was impaled by the bull on the stretch between Espoz and Mina. Specifically, they have suffered an erosion in the left buttock. The prognosis is mild.
The run, lasting 2 and a half minutes, has resulted in a lot of casualties leading to eight transfers to the hospital for blows and traumas to the rib cage, face, extremities, also due to the horn wound.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
