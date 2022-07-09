First injury caused by bull horn in the third mass bull run

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 15:21

Image - Bull run: MIgel/shutterstock.com

From Jose Escolar Gil’s livestock farm, the bulls’ fame precedes them as they account for up to 1.6 injuries per horn per year during the annual bull run in San Fermin. The bulls from Avila have led the third mass bull run through San Fermin and caused the first horn wound of the festivities, according to the first medical examination.

The wounded person, a 39 year old runner from Castellon, was impaled by the bull on the stretch between Espoz and Mina. Specifically, they have suffered an erosion in the left buttock. The prognosis is mild.

The run, lasting 2 and a half minutes, has resulted in a lot of casualties leading to eight transfers to the hospital for blows and traumas to the rib cage, face, extremities, also due to the horn wound.

The bulls are known in Pamplona because in several of their 5 participations in the bull run they have been known to turn around on the crowd or have shown signs of doing so. However, the bulls did not repeat this behaviour in their sixth visit to Pamplona. On the contrary, they ran with nobility, as reported by eldebate.com