By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 May 2022 • 18:04

Three gored, hospitalised in Valencian Bull Run

On the weekend of May 15, three people were gored and had to be hospitalised in the Valencian traditional running of the bulls that took place in Vila-Real.

Sponsored by the Guarismo 9 bullfighting associations, José María Manzanares and Octavio Chacón, the running of the bulls was organised as part of the city’s patron saint festivities. .

The five bulls were provided by the Portuguese Santa María ranch, with the six being injured in transit.

The Sant Pasqual festivities, which taken place since he became the city’s patron saint back in 1917, take place over ten days, of which the running of the bulls is one event. A religious festival, the majority of the festivities are devoted to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

According to Levante-EMV, this year the running of the balls saw the first two running against the bars of the cadafals, followed soon after by the next two. The final bull released corned a runner, and he was seriously gored and required hospitalisation. Two further incidents took place where runners were gored, however the circumstances are unknown, with the Hospital de La Plana notifying authorities.

Running of the bull remains a contentious issue, but one that is still strongly supported in area around the country, with an event earlier this year in Valladolid resulting in the death of at least one person. That event was cancelled as a result.

Unlike the Valladolid event, the news that three people were seriously gored did not affect festivities.

