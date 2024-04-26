By Kevin Fraser Park •
Calling businesses on the Costa del Sol, there’s a unique networking event at La Sala Puerto Banus Tuesday May 7 from 5.30pm until 8.30pm.Make new contacts, enjoy a welcome drink and nibbles, learn about the exciting 5-day music festival FIESTA Marbella and their Business Ambassador Scheme, where you can earn 10 per cent commission on any ticket sold through your network.
Go along to network, promote your business, this special networking is open to all businesses on the Costa del Sol. Not only will you have the chance to connect with new business contacts and promote your company, but there will also be a presentation of the FIESTA Marbella Ambassador Scheme and an opportunity to sign up to become an Ambassador.
FIESTA Marbella is a 5-day celebration of music, dance and culture, taking place at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banus, between August 7 and 11. Featuring global superstars Pete Tong and Nancy Ajram, the best House and Drum n Bass DJs and more, each special night will bring some of the best performers from around the world to Marbella and raise money for local charities.
They’re looking for partnerships with motivated individuals and local businesses, with strong networks, who can promote FIESTA Marbella in exchange for a 10 per cent commission paid on every ticket and table sold. This is an excellent opportunity to be involved in a really exciting music festival and generate income easily, through promoting the events to your existing network.
If you’re interested in finding out more and networking at the fantastic location of La Sala please register your interest before Friday May 3 to secure your place. Email fm2024@shawmarketingservices.com.
