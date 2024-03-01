Fiesta Live in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:08

Fiesta Live this summer Photo: pxhere CC

A fresh wave of music will be washing over the coast this summer so, brace yourselves for Fiesta Marbella, a brand new music festival set to shake up the Spanish coast this summer at Marbella Arena.

As well as chart-toppers past and present, Fiesta Marbella brings you familiar sounds, rising stars, and a unique blend of musical genres that will have you dancing beneath the Andalucian sun and into the early hours.

Fiesta Marbella isn’t just about the music; it’s about the experience. Sway to the vibrant rhythms of an orchestra, lose yourself in the energy of electronic beats, and dance to the bass sounds of your favourite nightclub acts. Each day and night will be a different adventure and it starts with: Centreforce 883 on Wednesday August 7 at 7pm until late.

See you on the dance floor!

One of the biggest names in the UK dance music scene brings you a line up of the best in House and Disco music from around the world. Live acts and world-famous DJ’s will bring unique nightclub vibes to Marbella, this is a house party you cannot miss – see you on the dance floor!

Next up is on Thursday August 8 when Arabian Nights brings illustrious artists from the middle east to Marbella Arena. Picture an Arabian evening where the air hums with anticipation and excitement. The atmosphere crackles with energy as talented dancers sway to the rhythmic beats, their movements telling stories of the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

The stage ignites as the soirée becomes a haven of luxury and entertainment, a convergence of art, tradition, and modernity, leaving guests enchanted by an unforgettable evening that echoes the vibrant soul of the Arabia and its history.

For more information and how to book your spot at Marbella’s most anticipated summer event see the website: https://www.fiesta-live.com