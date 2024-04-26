By Anna Ellis •
Setting sail for Tabarca: Paving the way for ferry service. Image: Jesús Sánchez Moreno / Facebook.
The government of Valencia is starting the process to find a company to run regular boat trips to Tabarca Island.
This service has never been available before and is aimed at helping the island’s residents
The plan is to have a ferry service that runs all year between Tabarca’s port and Santa Pola, which is where most residents go for their daily needs.
Officials say this service is different from the tourist boats that have been available in the past.
This new ferry service is specifically for the island’s residents, even when there aren’t many tourists around.
Carmen Martí, who heads the Tabarca neighbourhood association ‘Isla Plana’, hopes this new ferry service will finally meet the island’s need for public transport.
Previous attempts to set up a ferry service didn’t work out, but residents are pushing for at least three trips a day, all year round, with more trips if needed.
Martí says having public transport is crucial for daily life in Tabarca, especially for older residents.
Despite its small size, Tabarca is known for its clear waters and is home to Spain’s oldest marine reserve.
