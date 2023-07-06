By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2023 • 13:39

Alicante City & Beach sets up Tourist Office on Tabarca island. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

The Tourist Office has been set up in the Nueva Tabarca Museum, very close to the beach, and is staffed Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00.AM until 6:00.PM.

This service will be operational until August 31 during the busiest period for visitors to the island.

Tabarca is the only inhabited island in the Region of Valencia and is located opposite the city of Alicante, 11 nautical miles offshore and near the Santa Pola headland.

In fact, it’s more than just an island: it’s a small archipelago that comprises the islets of La Cantera, La Galera and La Nao as well as the Isla de Tabarca itself. It is approximately 1,800 metres long and measures some 400 metres across at its widest point.

In the past, its shores were a refuge for Berber pirates and, in the 18th century, King Carlos III ordered the island to be fortified and a town built, in which to house several families of Genoese fishermen who were being held prisoner in the Tunisian city of Tabarka.

The walls surrounding the town have been officially declared a Historical and Artistic Site and an Asset of Cultural Interest.

These circumstances, together with its rich gastronomic offer, mean that every summer Tabarca registers a high influx of national and international tourists. This is why the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board “considered that it was necessary for visitors to have a fixed information point to make the most of their stay in this jewel that has a rich history and unique corners to discover”.

A visit to the island usually lasts one day. There are numerous departure times from the port of Alicante, although the regularity of these depends upon the time of year. The boat ride is comfortable and lasts for around one hour. The island can also be reached from Santa Pola and Benidorm.

Once on the island, visitors can enjoy the coves and beaches with their crystal-clear waters and a picturesque fishing port with excellent eateries offering the opportunity to try the traditional caldero, the island’s typical dish.