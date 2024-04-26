‘The McCartney Songbook’ tribute

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 9:00

Peter Jackson and his band performing live on stage

Get ready to sing along to the world’s most cherished songbook, showcased in a powerful new production.

Let loose your inner Beatlemania and prepare to be transported to a musical era like no other with ‘The McCartney Songbook’, an eagerly anticipated tribute to the iconic Sir Paul McCartney. Arriving in Benidorm on May 12, this extraordinary production promises to recreate the voice and musical mastery of the legendary musician, allowing audiences to embark on a thrilling journey through his illustrious career. From his groundbreaking work with The Beatles to his solo ventures, including ‘Wings’, Sir Paul’s contributions have earned him over 60 gold discs and global sales exceeding 100 million albums and singles.

Magical melodies

Expect to be transported to the heyday of rock ‘n’ roll as over 30 timeless classics come alive on stage, from the infectious energy of ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ to the anthemic ‘Hey Jude’ and the heartfelt balladry of ‘Let It Be’. Led by the incomparable Peter Jackson, acclaimed for his captivating portrayal of Sir Paul in West End hits, this production promises a memorable showcase full of energy, romance, and exceptional musical talent.

With authentic costume and instrumentation complete, Peter Jackson and his band breathe new life into the legendary McCartney Songbook, drawing inspiration from rock ‘n’ roll icons like Eddie Cochran and Johnny Cash. Their mesmerising vocals and exceptional musical talent have earned them acclaim in tribute shows across the UK and Europe.

Unforgettable experience

Hosted at the grandeur of the Benidorm Palace, one of Europe’s largest party venues, ‘The McCartney Songbook’ offers an evening to cherish. As talented musicians and performers take the stage, audiences can bask in the glow of McCartney’s timeless compositions, evoking a sense of nostalgia and euphoria. Tickets, priced between €30 and €38, are now available for purchase on the Benidorm Palace website. The concert begins at 8:30 pm and runs for approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including an interval.

Acclaimed tribute

With glowing reviews from esteemed publications and industry insiders, ‘The McCartney Songbook’ has received widespread acclaim. Hailed as “perfect” by the Evening Standard and awarded a stellar “Five Stars” by the London Standard, this production offers an authentic tribute to the musical genius of Sir Paul McCartney. Geoff Emerick, the original Beatles engineer, describes it as “the closest thing to Paul I’ve ever heard”.

Secure your place

Don’t miss your chance to secure your place at this unforgettable event. Visit Benidorm Palace’s website at https://www.mccartneythesongbook.com/ for ticket bookings and to discover more about this spectacular production. Be sure to check out the thrilling trailer, and get ready to embark on a musical journey unlike any other.