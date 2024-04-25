Double bill: Elvis and Sinatra

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 12:23

Mark Connor as Frank Sinatra Photo: Facebook / Mark Connor

Are you an Elvis fan? Do you like Frank Sinatra?

Get ready for a magical night in San Roque. Brought to you by the promoter Ocio Music, you are invited to two extraordinary tributes.

On Friday May 10, at the fantastic Casino San Roque – Sala Admiral Arena, you will have the privilege of seeing a unique show in tribute to these two great legends of music. Mark Connor and his incredible show in tribute to Frank Sinatra will delight the sudience with the greatest hits of this unforgettable artist. And closing the night there will be a great tribute to the King of Rock & Roll.

Together, you will relive the great hits that marked an iconic era and which continue to captivate hearts around the world.

Doors will open at 8.30pm when dinner will be served, offering a fantastic menu courtesy of top chefs, so you can start the evening with an unparalleled gastronomic experience. The concert will start around 10pm.

Don´t miss the early bird limited special offer: menu with drinks included + 1 long drink at the Casino, €29 early bird sale dinner plus €15 for the show. On the day the price will be €39 for dinner and €25 for the show.

For reservations and more information please call 633 647 260.