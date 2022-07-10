Young Rishi Sunak: “I have friends who are aristocrats…not working class.”

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 15:56

Former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak admits that he has "friends who are aristocrats" but no "working class friends" in an unearthed video shot in his final year at Oxford University.

Former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak admits that he has “friends who are aristocrats” but no “working class friends” in an unearthed video shot in his final year at Oxford University.

The video clip, filmed for the 2001 BBC series ‘Middle Classes: Their Rise & Sprawl’ went viral yesterday, depicting a young 20 year old Rishi Sunak describing his social circle.

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class, but…well, not working class.”

In the video, final year undergraduate Sunak describes seeing “kids from an inner city state school” as “mix(ing) and match(ing)”.

Several people have responded to the viral clip on twitter, with @Chops8592 commenting “Imagine being that rich you have to distinguish between aristocrats and upper class loooool. Mad that Rishi Sunak can say this out loud and still some working class people will vote for someone that despises them,” as reported by dailymail.co.uk

Sunak has also acknowledged his privileged position having been at institutions like Eton and Oxford which have placed him in “an elite society” with “people like me”. The former Chancellor has expressed his view of class as more important than ethnicity in his denunciation of “being Asian” as “a defining feature”, whereas he considers himself to be “professional middle class”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

Several social media users have also expressed disbelief at how Conservative Sunak will “deal with the #torycostoflivingcrisis when he doesn’t have a clue!”

Other comments on the video mock Sunak for his “£180 self warming cups” and describe the video as “p*s* poor.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.