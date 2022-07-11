Explosion on boat in Alicante’s Torrevieja leaves three people with minor burns

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 20:35
Image of the Alicante province town of Torrevieja.
Credit: Google maps - Manolo Blasco Martinez
An explosion occurred this morning, Monday, July 11, on a boat in the Costa Blanca port of Torrevieja. As a result, an adult male and 2 girls aged 15 and 12 have been injured. They were transferred to the University Hospital of Torrevieja after reportedly suffering minor burns, according to okdiario.com.
The fire started this morning, but, as reported by the Consortium itself, the intervention of firefighters was not necessary. A Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), and a Basic Life Support (SVB), were mobilised to the scene after the explosion was reported. They transferred the injured to the hospital for treatment of their burns.
As reported by Diario Información, today’s incident was not the first to occur on a boat in the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja this summer. On July 6, there was a fire in a pleasure boat that required the intervention of firefighters from the Provincial Consortium Park in Torrevieja.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.