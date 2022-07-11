Explosion on boat in Alicante’s Torrevieja leaves three people with minor burns

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 20:35

Image of the Alicante province town of Torrevieja. Credit: Google maps - Manolo Blasco Martinez

One adult and two girls have been transferred to hospital suffering from minor burns after an explosion on a boat in the Alicante town of Torrevieja.

An explosion occurred this morning, Monday, July 11, on a boat in the Costa Blanca port of Torrevieja. As a result, an adult male and 2 girls aged 15 and 12 have been injured. They were transferred to the University Hospital of Torrevieja after reportedly suffering minor burns, according to okdiario.com.

The fire started this morning, but, as reported by the Consortium itself, the intervention of firefighters was not necessary. A Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), and a Basic Life Support (SVB), were mobilised to the scene after the explosion was reported. They transferred the injured to the hospital for treatment of their burns.

As reported by Diario Información, today’s incident was not the first to occur on a boat in the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja this summer. On July 6, there was a fire in a pleasure boat that required the intervention of firefighters from the Provincial Consortium Park in Torrevieja.

