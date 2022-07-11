Spanish towns with a large foreign population

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 10:45

Image - Deya: KVN1777/shutterstock

Some small Spanish towns with populations of less than 5,000 inhabitants attract a lot of interest from across the water for potential buyers, more so than Spanish natives!

According to a study by Idealista, of these towns, 77% of the potential property buyer visits in Fuente Obejuna in Cordoba were by people from abroad.

Fuente Obejuna’s population in 2018 was only 4,651. Whilst this means that it fits Idealista’s study, it is also one of the most affordable of these small towns, with prices averaging around 359 euros/m2. This is relatively low compared to places such as Deya (5,889 euros/m2) or Cala d’Or (3,926 euros/m2).

Idealista have also noticed an increased interest by foreign visitors in small towns and villages in Spanish provinces such as Alicante, the Balearic Islands and Malaga, places all already renowned for their popularity with expats and British holiday makers during the summer season.

