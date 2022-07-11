By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 18:53

Twitter debates Australia opening fourth Covid-19 vaccine eligibility for over 30s Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

Australia’s Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has officially opened the fourth Covid-19 vaccine eligibility for people aged 30-49, leading to mass Twitter debate, on Monday July 11.

Australia has now officially updated its recommendations to allow the fourth Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to include those aged 30-49.

Many have voiced their opinion on the matter on Twitter:

“A whole thread about protection from COVID and never once natural immunity is mentioned. I applaud the effort…”

“Update on the state of the pandemic in the US as BA.5 becomes dominant. Over past month, reported cases have remained steady at about 100K a day But thankfully, deaths & ICU stays have remained low.”

“The health department in South Australia is telling people that if they’ve caught covid before, they’re at an *increased* risk from “new variants” so need a fourth dose of the vaccine.”

The health department in South Australia is telling people that if they’ve caught covid before, they’re at an *increased* risk from “new variants” so need a fourth dose of the vaccine. — ThinkingOutLoud (@AusThinkingGirl) July 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AusThinkingGirl @covidtweets @AshishKJha46

Another user posted:

“Why aren’t our governments running a campaign like this?

#auspol #politas #covid ”

“Don’t breathe it in. #COVIDisAirborne”

To which another user answered:

“Because head in sand for 2½ years. Australia’s governments & health departments have completely failed in COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine education. Basic education would have gone such a long way, instead misinformation & anti vaxx rhetoric was learnt. Embarrassing, disgraceful.”

Because head in sand for 2½ years. Australia's governments & health departments have completely failed in COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine education. Basic education would have gone such a long way, instead misinformation & anti vaxx rhetoric was learnt. Embarrassing, disgraceful — 🇺🇦Just Some Random💉3× (@spottedpelican) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @spottedpelican @WildWoila @JohnSnowProject

Further users debated:

“How did GPs do it before?

Flu, pneumo,… Vaccination was already targeting a significant number of patients, I think?

Here, in addition, specialists could also intervene for risk profiles (vax in hospital). communication ok via global patient file.”

“We’re giving flu vaccines like covid vaccines in Australia this year (for the first time) i.e. recommended and free for all years.”

“I expect next year we’ll be back to recommending for high risk groups only.”

We’re giving flu vaccines like covid vaccines in Australia this year (for the first time) i.e. recommended and free for all years. I expect next year we’ll be back to recommending for high risk groups only. — wombot👀 (@colourmeamused_) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @colourmeasmused_ @azra_wi

Two more Twitter users debated:

“The vaxx is clearly not working. Give up already!”

The other responded:

“There was a prison in Texas with 6% *gross* mortality (ie 6% of the whole prison population died of covid) before vaccines. Australia currently has 0.05% *case* mortality. Vaccines work. But only if you get them.”

There was a prison in Texas with 6% *gross* mortality (ie 6% of the whole prison population died of covid) before vaccines. Australia currently has 0.05% *case* mortality. Vaccines work. But only if you get them. — Kathleen de Plume 🏳️‍🌈 (@KathleenDePlume) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @KathleenDePlume @aly_j15

An alleged doctor tweeted:

“And tonight 17% of ED currently sits COVID positive at the start of my shift. All presenting WITH AND BECAUSE of COVID symptoms and active infection. If you’re now over 30 you can get max-vaxxed and I strongly recommend you do so + flu vax .Protect yourself and your community”

To which another doctor responded:

“Just listened to an Uber driver’s story. 2.5 months off work after Covid with obvious long Covid symptoms, had to give up job as truckie, spent 25 days unable to even get out of bed. No real help for ppl significantly affected/disabled. PLEASE MASK”

Just listened to an Uber driver’s story. 2.5 months off work after Covid with obvious long Covid symptoms, had to give up job as truckie, spent 25 days unable to even get out of bed. No real help for ppl significantly affected/disabled. PLEASE MASK — 🔬Dr Kate Stewart FRCPA 🏳️‍🌈👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 (@girlscouter) July 10, 2022

Credit: Twitter @girlscouter @drlizzieskinner

The news follows the CDC’s public comment appeal for foreigners’ and travellers’ Covid-19 vaccine requirements for entry to the US sparking outrage, as reported on Friday, July 8.

