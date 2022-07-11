By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 17:06

WATCH: New footage released of Ukrainian missile strikes on Snake Island Credit: Twitter @Blue_Sauron

New footage of Ukrainian missile strikes on Snake Island began to circulate on Twitter, as reported on Monday, July 11.

One user posted:”Newly released footage documenting previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian Tavrida Oil Rig in addition to Russian equipment in Snake Island. #Russia #Ukraine”

Newly released footage documenting previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian Tavrida Oil Rig in addition to Russian equipment in Snake Island.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eBTXgfzOPz — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) July 11, 2022

Another Twitter user responded to the footage, with further footage of the alleged drilling platform that was hit by Ukrainian missile strikes.

To which another user answered: “Poor burning thing needs a name.”

Poor burning thing needs a name… — Tom Bike (@tom_bike) July 11, 2022

The latest video footage of Ukrainian missile strikes on Snake Island follows the Ukraine Armed Forces sharing footage of the air and missile strikes that drove Russian Forces off of Snake Island, on Thursday June 30.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces showed what they claim drove Russian forces off of Snake Island, in various clips and images that show the missile and air strikes they carried out.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated:

“Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air strikes, the invaders left the island”

Taking to their official Twitter account, the Defence of Ukraine posted:

“Three ingredients of the successful operation: skills of the Ukrainian military; modern Ukrainian weapons; equipment from our international partners and the Snake Island is free from occupation.”

Three ingredients of the successful operation:

– skills of the Ukrainian military;

– modern Ukrainian weapons;

– equipment from our international partners

… and the Snake Island is free from occupation. pic.twitter.com/vaOFcUI63B — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 30, 2022

