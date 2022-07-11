By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 17:06
WATCH: New footage released of Ukrainian missile strikes on Snake Island
Credit: Twitter @Blue_Sauron
One user posted:”Newly released footage documenting previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian Tavrida Oil Rig in addition to Russian equipment in Snake Island. #Russia #Ukraine”
Newly released footage documenting previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian Tavrida Oil Rig in addition to Russian equipment in Snake Island.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eBTXgfzOPz
— BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) July 11, 2022
Newly released footage documenting previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian Tavrida Oil Rig in addition to Russian equipment in Snake Island.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eBTXgfzOPz
— BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) July 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Blue_Sauron
Another Twitter user responded to the footage, with further footage of the alleged drilling platform that was hit by Ukrainian missile strikes.
To which another user answered: “Poor burning thing needs a name.”
Poor burning thing needs a name…
— Tom Bike (@tom_bike) July 11, 2022
Poor burning thing needs a name…
— Tom Bike (@tom_bike) July 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @tom_bike @kosmi648331227
The latest video footage of Ukrainian missile strikes on Snake Island follows the Ukraine Armed Forces sharing footage of the air and missile strikes that drove Russian Forces off of Snake Island, on Thursday June 30.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces showed what they claim drove Russian forces off of Snake Island, in various clips and images that show the missile and air strikes they carried out.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated:
“Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air strikes, the invaders left the island”
Taking to their official Twitter account, the Defence of Ukraine posted:
“Three ingredients of the successful operation: skills of the Ukrainian military; modern Ukrainian weapons; equipment from our international partners and the Snake Island is free from occupation.”
Three ingredients of the successful operation:– skills of the Ukrainian military; – modern Ukrainian weapons;– equipment from our international partners… and the Snake Island is free from occupation. pic.twitter.com/vaOFcUI63B
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 30, 2022
Three ingredients of the successful operation:– skills of the Ukrainian military; – modern Ukrainian weapons;– equipment from our international partners… and the Snake Island is free from occupation. pic.twitter.com/vaOFcUI63B
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 30, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.